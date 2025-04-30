ClouDNS Becomes Official .COM and .NET Registrar

.COM/.NET official registrar

ClouDNS becomes an ICANN-accredited registrar, now authorized to manage .COM and .NET domain registrations and transfers directly.

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClouDNS , a global leader in DNS and domain management services, is proud to announce a new milestone in its growth and service capabilities: the company is now an official registrar for two of the most recognized and widely used top-level domains - .COM and .NET Following its ICANN accreditation earlier this year, ClouDNS now directly manages registrations and transfers of .COM and .NET domains without relying on partner registrars. This development enhances ClouDNS’s role in the global domain ecosystem and enables a more seamless, transparent, and efficient experience for its customers.“This step allows us to offer more control and consistency over the services we provide, especially for two of the most trusted TLDs on the internet,” said Boyan Peychev, CEO of ClouDNS. “It reflects our continuous investment in building a stronger, more integrated platform for domain and DNS management.”With .COM and .NET remain the most popular choices among businesses, entrepreneurs, and digital professionals, and becoming a registrar for these extensions aligns with ClouDNS’s mission. The company is committed to supporting users at every stage of their online journey - from launching a new project to scaling existing infrastructure.Customers can continue to register and transfer .COM and .NET domains through the ClouDNS platform, now backed by the company’s direct registrar status. This change represents a long-term commitment to expanding service capabilities and operating with greater independence and accountability in the domain space.This announcement comes as part of ClouDNS’s broader effort to evolve and expand its services to meet the growing needs of users across industries. The company continues to deliver on its promise to provide fast, secure, and resilient domain and DNS solutions with outstanding customer support.About ClouDNS:ClouDNS is a premium provider of DNS hosting solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services including Anycast DNS, DDoS-protected DNS, and DNSSEC. Founded in 2010, ClouDNS has established itself as a reliable and innovative leader in the DNS industry, serving thousands of customers worldwide with a focus on performance, security, and customer satisfaction.

