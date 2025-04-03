ClouDNS Introduces Public Status Pages as Part of Its Monitoring Service

Public Status Pages

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClouDNS , a global leader in DNS and monitoring services, is excited to announce the launch of its newest feature - Public Status Pages - available to all users on paid Monitoring Plans. This addition enables organizations to communicate service status updates in real-time, reinforcing trust and transparency with their customers or employees.Built to enhance transparency and foster trust, Public Status Pages allow organizations to provide live updates on service performance. With a simple setup process requiring no technical expertise, organizations can now offer a clear, public-facing view into the health and availability of their services.Public Status Pages are part of ClouDNS’s Monitoring service , which gives users real-time visibility into the health of their infrastructure. The Monitoring service supports a wide range of check types, including Web, Ping (ICMP), TCP, UDP, DNS, SSL, SMTP, Heartbeat, and Streaming. Users can receive instant notifications (via Е-mail, Webhooks, Telegram, SMS) when issues are detected, allowing them to react quickly and minimize disruption.Designed to support better communication and service awareness, Public Status Pages deliver a number of valuable benefits, including:- Real-Time Updates - Automatically share the current status of your monitored services.- Transparency & Trust - Keep your audience informed during outages or maintenance events.- Quick Setup - Create and publish your status page in minutes with no coding required.Once activated, status pages can be customized with a logo, domain name, color scheme, and selected monitoring checks to match your brand and communication style. Creating a CNAME record is all it takes to link the status page to your chosen domain - making the process fast, flexible, and fully under your control.The feature is available to users with a paid Monitoring account. Once subscribed, you can enable Public Status Pages and create as many as you need. Setup is quick and flexible, giving you full control over how many status pages you use.This latest enhancement underscores ClouDNS’s commitment to delivering industry-leading features that help businesses ensure uptime, reliability, and customer satisfaction.About ClouDNS:ClouDNS is a premium provider of DNS hosting solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services including Anycast DNS, DDoS-protected DNS, and DNSSEC. Founded in 2010, ClouDNS has established itself as a reliable and innovative leader in the DNS industry, serving thousands of customers worldwide with a focus on performance, security, and customer satisfaction.

