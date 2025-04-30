PointGuard AI and Inspira Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions for AI Applications

Collaboration combines innovative AI security with advanced vulnerability management services

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PointGuard AI , a leading provider of AI and application security solutions, and Inspira Enterprise , a global cybersecurity services leader, today announced a strategic partnership to provide enterprises with comprehensive solutions to protect critical AI systems cybersecurity. This collaboration combines PointGuard AI's innovative AI security platform with Inspira's extensive Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) and cybersecurity expertise to offer unified visibility, intelligent risk-based remediation, and next-generation vulnerability management.The collaboration addresses critical security challenges faced by organizations, including siloed tools, manual processes, vulnerability noise, improper triage, and slow response times, by offering an AI-powered comprehensive cybersecurity solution. By integrating PointGuard AI's Application Security Orchestration & Correlation and AI Governance & Security platform with Inspira's VMaaS, customers are empowered to proactively defend against advanced threats, secure their software supply chains, improve vulnerability visibility, and consolidate security operations."AI is both a critical enabler and a potential vulnerability for organizations today," said Harsha Reddy, CISO, at VEG ER for Pets. 'PointGuard AI and Inspira’s partnership delivers an unparalleled solution, combining robust AI governance with advanced vulnerability management and cybersecurity expertise. This collaboration gives us the confidence to embrace AI-driven initiatives, knowing our security framework is strong enough to adapt to emerging risks.""This partnership marks a significant step towards a more secure digital future," said Pravin Kothari, Founder and CEO of PointGuard AI. "The delivery of future-ready security solutions by combining PointGuard AI's AI-native security platform with Inspira's deep cybersecurity expertise will empower organizations to not only defend against today's threats but also secure their AI initiatives with confidence. It will help build cyber resilience in today’s increasingly connected world.""Inspira is committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that address their most pressing needs," stated Vishal Jain, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Inspira Enterprise. "Our partnership with PointGuard AI emphasizes our shared vision of delivering a powerful combination of AI-driven security and comprehensive vulnerability management solution, which is both robust and responsible, giving our clients a distinct advantage in protecting their critical assets across every layer."Inspira’s VMaaS is a powerful managed security solution that enables organizations to identify, assess, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities across internal and external IT infrastructures. With a focus on improving cyber hygiene, the VMaaS plays a crucial role in preventing devastating security breaches, costly data leaks, and disruptive cyberattacks.The PointGuard AI-Inspira Advantage lies in their joint ability to drive clear differentiation and measurable value. By leveraging the robust orchestration layer, they provide a solid foundation for seamless integration and automation, setting them ahead in a competitive landscape. This differentiation not only enhances operational efficiency but also enables their customers to tap into high-growth markets, delivering significant cost savings and improved return on investment.About PointGuard AIPointGuard AI is an innovative Silicon Valley security provider, leading the way in AI governance and Application security. PointGuard AI enables AI initiatives with enhanced visibility, robust guardrails, and runtime defense while protecting the entire AI stack from code to cloud to data. Founded by industry veterans, PointGuard AI brings unparalleled expertise in AI, cloud application security, data protection, and risk management. For more information, please visit www.pointguardai.com About Inspira EnterpriseInspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence services provider with a presence in North America, ASEAN, the Middle East, India, and Africa. It offers a wide range of services to industries including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Information technology-enabled services (ITeS), eCommerce, and others. Inspira believes in delivering adaptive, intelligent, industry and customer-centric solutions for the resilient businesses of tomorrow. Inspira is also a NVIDIA partner specializing in the planning, design, implementation, and project management of solutions that include NVIDIA products and technologies to address customers’ business and technology needs.Over the years, Inspira has successfully designed and delivered complex transformational projects to over 250+ customers, including the Government, PSUs, BFSI, and Enterprise customers with a team of over 1600 professionals. For more information, please visit https://inspiraenterprise.com/

