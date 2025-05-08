Giant Screen Cinema Association and Dome Fest West Announce Partnership to Advance Immersive Cinema

GCSA and Dome Fest West announce new strategic partnership

The GSCA and Dome Fest West join forces to strengthen the global immersive cinema community and foster innovation in large-format and dome-based media.

This is a pivotal moment for immersive storytelling, and Dome Fest West is honored to partner with GSCA to build momentum for this creative movement.” — Ryan Moore, Executive Director of Dome Fest West

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) and Dome Fest West are excited to announce a new strategic partnership aimed at strengthening the global immersive cinema community, fostering innovation, and bridging the worlds of fulldome and giant screen storytelling.

This collaboration unites two leaders in immersive media who share a passion for immersive storytelling, emerging technologies, and audience engagement. GSCA and Dome Fest West will work together to create a more connected ecosystem between content creators, exhibitors, and audiences, championing bold new experiences that inspire wonder and curiosity.

“As audiences evolve and technology opens new frontiers, the intersection of giant screen and fulldome experiences represents a rich opportunity to share knowledge and resources,” said Mike Lutz and Heather Farnworth, GSCA Board Members and Co-Chairs of the Industry Leadership Committee. “This partnership with Dome Fest West will expand access to groundbreaking content and cultivate a vibrant community for immersive media makers and exhibitors alike.”

The partnership will include reciprocal presence at key events, content sharing, panel discussions, cross-promotion, and collaborative programming aimed at strengthening the global immersive media industry.

“This is a pivotal moment for immersive storytelling, and Dome Fest West is honored to partner with GSCA to build momentum for this creative movement,” said Ryan Moore, Founder and Executive Director of Dome Fest West. “Our organizations share a vision for elevating creators, advancing technology, and celebrating the unique power of large-format and dome-based media to inspire awe and connection.”

About Dome Fest West:

Dome Fest West is the premier U.S.-based film festival and conference dedicated to fulldome and immersive media creators, showcasing the best in dome projection, 360-degree storytelling, and spatial sound. By bringing together filmmakers, producers, and technologists from across the world, the festival sparks innovation and celebrates creativity in the evolving immersive content ecosystem. Learn more at www.domefestwest.com or follow on Instagram @domefestwest.

About the Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA):

The Giant Screen Cinema Association’s mission is to support a prosperous international giant screen industry. GSCA is the essential organization that supports, grows, and sustains a global network of premium giant screen theaters and content creators to deliver immersive, transformational, educational cinematic experiences. GSCA’s membership includes nearly 200 organizations in nearly 30 countries. Visit www.giantscreencinema.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/giantscreencinema.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.