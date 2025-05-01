Dome Fest West 2025 Launches Today with Inaugural Fulldome Forward Expo

Dome Fest West's 2025 Theme "From Science to Storytelling"

Fulldome Forward Expo marks a milestone for North America's immersive cinema industry.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Event Represents Strategic Evolution in North American Fulldome Community

Dome Fest West 2025 kicks off today at the University of Colorado Boulder campus with the first-ever Fulldome Forward Expo, a groundbreaking two-day industry event dedicated to advancing the fulldome medium and immersive cinema. Presented by Sacred Society and Fiske Planetarium, this innovative addition to the festival brings together creators, technologists, and industry leaders in the rapidly evolving fulldome space.

The Fulldome Forward Expo represents a strategic response to a crucial industry need. While similar industry events exist internationally and regional planetarium associations serve planetarians, the United States has lacked a dedicated gathering space specifically for the fulldome film community.

"This expo fills a significant gap in the North American fulldome landscape," says Ryan Moore, Executive Director of Dome Fest West. "We're creating a platform where industry professionals can connect, collaborate, and advance the art of immersive storytelling under the dome."

The expo has attracted participation from leading organizations across the fulldome ecosystem, with presenting sponsors Sacred Society and Fiske Planetarium, gold sponsors including US Space Force and SSIA Sky-Skan, and silver sponsors such as Clark Planetarium, Creative Planet, Dessignare.studio, Digitalis, Double Dome Films, HUBBLO, Navitar, New Audio Technology, REEF Distribution, and The Elumenati.

Today's programming features expert panels on critical topics for fulldome advancement, including enhancing audience engagement through real-time interaction, expanding dome programming into sports and live events, essential skills for next-gen creators, and sustainable funding models for fulldome projects.

This year's festival anticipates welcoming up to 150 fulldome professionals alongside 450-500 general audience attendees—marking a 10% growth from last year's event. The afternoon sessions will gather participants in the Fulldome Forward Exposition hall, where sponsors are exhibiting their solutions and industry services.

The Fulldome Forward Expo represents a natural evolution in Dome Fest West's mission to strengthen the fulldome industry in North America. By providing a dedicated space for knowledge exchange and professional networking, the expo aims to catalyze innovation and collaboration that will shape the future of immersive experiences.

Industry professionals can still register for day passes for the remaining festival days at domefestwest.com/register.

About Dome Fest West

Founded to amplify immersive storytelling and support the global fulldome community, Dome Fest West is the premier U.S.-based film festival and conference dedicated to fulldome and immersive media creators, showcasing the best in dome projection, 360-degree storytelling, and spatial sound. By bringing together filmmakers, producers, and technologists from across the world, the festival sparks innovation and celebrates creativity in the evolving immersive content ecosystem. Learn more at www.domefestwest.com or follow on Instagram @domefestwest.

