NFL Legend Shawne Merriman Acquires PTF Lab, Pioneering AI Sponsorship Solutions in Sports Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFL icon Shawne Merriman has officially announced his acquisition of PTF Lab , an AI-based platform enabling fully customizable sponsorship placements in live sports broadcasts, bound to change the game. PTF Lab offers technology that dynamically changes sponsorship graphics on the mat during its live Lights Out Xtreme Fighting MMA events, unlocking a world of hyper-targeted advertising opportunities for businesses of all sizes.With Merriman’s leadership, PTF Lab opens the door for small and mid-sized businesses to have a presence in high-stakes sports events without the hefty price tag of traditional advertising. Rather than committing to an entire event, sponsors can purchase slots for individual fights, enabling localized, cost-efficient exposure in specific geographic regions. Whether it’s a sponsor targeting a specific state or audience, PTF Lab’s AI-driven and computer vision technology customizes and personalizes the viewing experience for fans and businesses alike. While PTF Lab is launching with Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, Merriman’s plans for the future include expanding advertising opportunities to all sports and leagues.“This acquisition is a game-changer, both for the sponsorship landscape and for small businesses that want to participate in the sports ecosystem but may have felt priced out,” said Merriman. “Now, brands can buy just one fight at a much lower cost with tailored reach across different regions.” This innovative approach enables sponsors to maximize their budgets while ensuring meaningful connections with their target audiences, expanding accessibility to sports advertising in a way that has never been possible before.For more information on PTF Lab and partnership opportunities, visit https://ptf-lab.com/ About Shawne Merriman:Shawne Merriman, former NFL linebacker and founder of Lights Out Sports and Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, is widely known for his impact on and off the field. With his acquisition of PTF Lab, Merriman continues to blaze trails in the world of sports-tech entrepreneurship, offering brands unique opportunities to reach sports fans around the world.About PTF Lab:PTF Lab is a technology company focused on AI and Computer Vision solutions specifically tailored for sports broadcasts. PTF Lab enables virtual advertising with real-time logo replacement during live sports events, allowing sponsor brands to appear in multiple markets or even in specific individual fights. This solution also supports AR integrations, offering more immersive branding opportunities. The technology ensures sponsors can connect with their target audiences, enhancing the viewing experience and maximizing the effectiveness of advertising. To learn more about how PTF Lab can elevate your brand’s reach, visit the PTF Lab Website###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.