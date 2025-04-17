NFL Legend Shawne Merriman & Mediapro North America Expand ‘Ultimate Fan Zone’ to Disrupt $20B Tailgating Industry

Merriman’s Lights Out Sports TV and Mediapro team up to bring live tailgate action, NFL legends & brand activations to 20 NFL markets.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFL legend Shawne Merriman is charging full speed into one of America’s biggest sports traditions — tailgating — and shaking things up in a major way. His revolutionary, free streaming platform, Lights Out Sports TV, has joined forces with Mediapro North America , a global content production powerhouse, to launch Ultimate Fan Zone (UFZ) — a bold, adrenaline-fueled 60-minute simulcast show designed to revolutionize the $20B tailgating industry.Launching in 20 NFL markets, UFZ brings fans right into the heart of the action with a fully immersive, live tailgate experience — complete with high-octane fan engagement opportunities, surprise celebrity appearances, and interactive brand activations that blend football culture, entertainment, and community like never before.“With MediaPro’s oversight, we’re redefining what the tailgating experience looks like,” said Shawne Merriman, Founder of Lights Out Sports TV. “Ultimate Fan Zone brings the same energy, intensity, and connection I brought to the field straight to the fans across the globe. We’re creating something that’s never been done before — and doing it on a massive scale. No matter where you are in the world, UFZ will make fans feel like they’re in the crowd at the stadium cheering on their favorite team.”Why Ultimate Fan Zone is a Game-Changer:• Disrupting a $20 billion market by transforming tailgating into a nationwide broadcast spectacle• Expanding into 20 NFL cities, including the biggest stadiums in North America• Live and simulcast content streaming for FREE on Lights Out Sports TV• 65+ NFL legends and former pros serving as on-the-ground hosts, analysts, and fan favorites• Custom brand activations and sponsorships built for engagement• Strategic push into the U.S. Hispanic and bilingual sports marketsWith Mediapro North America overseeing on-site production, content distribution, and sponsorship execution, UFZ is perfectly positioned to become the go-to destination for brands, fans, and football culture.Already known for its global dominance in soccer and top-tier sports production, Mediapro’s partnership with Merriman represents a bold leap into American football — and a clear signal that authentic fan-driven content is the future of sports media.Ultimate Fan Zone will stream LIVE and FREE on Lights Out Sports TV, available on all connected TV platforms and app stores. For more information, visit: https://www.lightsoutsportstv.com/ About Shawne Merriman:A former three-time NFL All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler known as “Lights Out,” Shawne Merriman is now the founder of Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF)—one of the fastest-growing MMA leagues in the U.S.—and the streaming platform Lights Out Sports TV, home to original content like Ultimate Fan Zone. His vision of delivering unparalleled fan experiences is at the core of every initiative he leads.About Mediapro North America:Part of Spain-based GRUP MEDIAPRO, Mediapro North America is a leader in audiovisual, content production and distribution services. With a presence throughout the Americas as part o f the organization’s presence i n 31 countries and four continents, MEDIAPRO produces more than 15,000 events around the world each year, providing the creativity and technical solutions necessary to design, produce and distribute any multichannel audiovisual project to any corner of the world. MEDIAPRO participates in the production of 13 top-tier national soccer leagues around the world, including premier leagues. GRUP MEDIAPRO was responsible for producing the last final of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup and Copa América, among other competitions. For additional information, visit https://www.mediapro.tv/en/ About Lights Out Sports TV:Lights Out Sports TV is a revolutionary FREE streaming platform that brings fans closer to their favorite sports and athletes with exclusive content, live sports, sports movies, and behind-the-scenes access. Lights Out Sports TV has partnered with Gameday Hospitality to expand Ultimate Fan Zone to 20 key markets in 2025. From pro athletes to fan experiences, Lights Out Sports TV is changing the game for ultimate sports enthusiasts. You can download Lights Out Sports TV on all CTV platforms.###

