Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,656 in the last 365 days.

The Pell Grant Program: Funding and Current Shortfall

Presentation by Justin Humphrey, CBO's Finance, Housing, and Education Cost Estimates Unit Chief, at the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Pell Grant Program: Funding and Current Shortfall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more