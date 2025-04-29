The Pell Grant Program: Funding and Current Shortfall

Presentation by Justin Humphrey, CBO's Finance, Housing, and Education Cost Estimates Unit Chief, at the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.