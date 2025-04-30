Good Bricks Nepal and Key Stakeholders Sign MoU to Accelerate Low-Carbon Brick Manufacturing

Good Bricks Nepal hosts MoU signing ceremony with key stakeholders in Nepal's brick industry.

KATHMANDU, NEPAL, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Bricks Nepal , alongside its partners Reserve Carbon, Korea Western Power, NH Investment & Securities, and local stakeholders, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to launch the International Mitigation Project for Low-Carbon Brick Manufacturing in Nepal. The ceremony was held at the Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu, marking a significant milestone in the collective effort to advance sustainable, climate-resilient construction practices across the country.This groundbreaking initiative aims to support the transition from traditional, fired brick production to eco-friendly manufacturing using Good Bricks’ non-fired, low-carbon technology. The project is set to directly contribute to Nepal’s climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fostering greener construction alternatives.The initiative is part of a broader feasibility study funded by KIND (Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation) , assessing how Good Bricks can be scaled across multiple sites in Nepal. The project also introduces a unique, impact-driven financing mechanism: once implemented, carbon credits generated through Good Bricks will be pre-sold to external investors, and the resulting revenue will be reinvested back into Nepal to provide machinery for local manufacturers. This model supports green infrastructure and ensures that financial benefits return to the communities, driving adoption.The signing ceremony brought together representatives from the Local Municipal Governments (Panchkhal, Khandbari, and Phidim Municipalities), the Federation of Contractors’ Associations of Nepal (FCAN), brick kiln industry leaders, and the Environmentally Friendly Construction Material Producers Association Nepal (EFPAN), with the collective ambition of scaling the adoption of sustainable bricks nationwide.Opening remarks were delivered by Mr. Jongpil Park, General Manager of Korea Western Power Co., Ltd., and Mr. Mahesh Kharel, Mayor of Panchkhal Municipality. Mr. Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR, presented the project’s vision, highlighting how Good Bricks can drive tangible environmental, social, and economic benefits in Nepal’s construction industry.Following the presentations, a series of MoU signings took place with key stakeholders:• Municipal Governments of Panchkhal, Khandbari, and Phidim• Federation of Contractors’ Associations of Nepal (FCAN)• Brick Kiln Industry representatives• Environmentally Friendly Construction Material Producers Association Nepal (EFPAN)This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to promoting sustainable development, reducing carbon emissions, and accelerating Nepal’s green transition through innovation in building materials.The MoU signing is part of a broader effort supported by Korean and local partners to enhance carbon market opportunities, expand low-carbon manufacturing, and deliver cleaner, greener infrastructure across Nepal.

