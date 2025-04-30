Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,665 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Issues New Executive Order on Burn Ban

NEBRASKA, April 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Issues New Executive Order on Burn Ban

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has issued a new executive order stipulating that central and western Nebraska remain under a burn ban. Conditions in that half of the state are still very dry. Burning is prohibited through midnight May 10 due to the potential wildfire risk.

Last week, Gov. Pillen ordered a burn ban across Nebraska, after a prescribed fire got out of control in Plum Creek. The new order, effective today, specifies the border where burning is still not permitted. The line runs south along U.S. Highway 81 from the South Dakota border to Highway 92. The line then goes west to U.S. Highway 281 and runs south to the Kansas border. It should be noted that counties may be split when it comes to areas where burning is still prohibited.

Burning outside of that area is permitted, except when a red flag warning is issued by the National Weather Service and for the duration of the warning.

A map, as well as the executive order, are included with this release.

Burn EO Page 1

Burn EO Page 2

Excutive Order Burn Permit Suspension Map

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Issues New Executive Order on Burn Ban

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more