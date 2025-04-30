NEBRASKA, April 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues New Executive Order on Burn Ban

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has issued a new executive order stipulating that central and western Nebraska remain under a burn ban. Conditions in that half of the state are still very dry. Burning is prohibited through midnight May 10 due to the potential wildfire risk.

Last week, Gov. Pillen ordered a burn ban across Nebraska, after a prescribed fire got out of control in Plum Creek. The new order, effective today, specifies the border where burning is still not permitted. The line runs south along U.S. Highway 81 from the South Dakota border to Highway 92. The line then goes west to U.S. Highway 281 and runs south to the Kansas border. It should be noted that counties may be split when it comes to areas where burning is still prohibited.

Burning outside of that area is permitted, except when a red flag warning is issued by the National Weather Service and for the duration of the warning.

A map, as well as the executive order, are included with this release.