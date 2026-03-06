NEBRASKA, March 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

University of Nebraska Named Potential DOW Fellowship Partner

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth released a memo listing the University of Nebraska as an “elite institution” and potential new Senior Service College Fellowship program partner.

“From General John J. Pershing to today’s warfighters at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska has a long tradition of educating and training the next generation of military leaders,” said Gov. Pillen. “Our state and the University of Nebraska is committed to continuing this tradition and serving future leaders of America’s extraordinary military.”

The memo, signed by Sec. Hegseth eliminates certain Senior Service College Fellowship programs, primarily east coast Ivy League schools, for the 2026-2027 academic year and beyond.

In a release, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell stated that the memo directs “the Department of War to strategically refocus the education of its senior military officers to ensure alignment with the warrior ethos, National Defense Strategy, and American values.”

The University of Nebraska is one of 15 Civilian Education Institutions that meet the following criteria: intellectual freedom, minimal relationships with adversaries, minimal public expressions in opposition of the Department, and graduate-level National Security, International Affairs, and/or Public Policy Programs.

The full Department of War memo from Secretary Hegseth can be found here.