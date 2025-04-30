TBI Agents Investigating Wilson County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Wilson County.

Preliminary information indicates the incident happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. at a home in the 5100 block of Benders Ferry Road in Mt. Juliet. Deputies from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the location several hours earlier to a domestic call, when a man barricaded himself inside the home. Following a prolonged negotiation, the man exited the home and soon fired a handgun at deputies, who returned fire, killing the man. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

