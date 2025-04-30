JC Sports Launches Summer Schedule for Coerver® Soccer Technical Programs in Houston, Texas
JC Sports Houston is proud to officially launch the Summer 2025 Coerver® Coaching Programs, delivering the world’s leading soccer skills training methodology right here in Houston. As the only certified and fully licensed Coerver® Coaching center in Houston, JC Sports is thrilled to bring a comprehensive summer lineup to develop the next generation of technically skilled and confident players.
Starting June 6th, JC Sports kicks off its 8-week evening training program, featuring two transformative Coerver® options:
First Skills Program (Ages 5–8): Focused on foundational skills through fun, play-based learning.
Performance Academy (Ages 9–15): Advanced technical training aimed at dramatically improving footwork, ball control, decision-making, and overall game performance.
Summer Coerver® Camps – Total Soccer Development
June 9–13 and July 28–August 1
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Ages 5–14
Join us for full-day Coerver® Summer Camps designed to build elite-level technical proficiency in a dynamic, high-energy environment. Camp curriculum includes:
Attacking Moves – Creativity in the final third
Turning Moves – Mastery in possession and movement
Stop-and-Go Moves – Changing pace to beat defenders
1v1 Situations – Confidence and decision-making in isolated play
And much more from the Coerver® global training system used by top academies and endorsed by elite professionals.
Coerver® Futsal Powered by JC Sports
Starts July 7 | 6-Week Indoor Program | Atascocita Gym
This indoor program brings the fast-paced, tight-space technical challenges of futsal, with an emphasis on:
1v1, 2v2, 3v3 Attack & Defense
First Touch and Quick Decision Making
Small Group Combinations & Finishing Under Pressure
Game Speed Training both individually and as a team
Coerver® Futsal is built on a structured technical curriculum that delivers maximum skill development in every session—perfect for players looking to improve their control, speed of play, and tactical awareness.
Why Coerver® Coaching?
With over 40 years of global success, Coerver® Coaching is recognized as the world's #1 soccer skills teaching method. Used by clubs such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, and endorsed by legends like Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger, the method focuses on individual skill development, game intelligence, and confidence on the ball.
Coerver® Coaching is proudly supported by Adidas®, its official global partner for over 30 years. This long-standing partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and growing the game by developing better individual players.
JC Sports, through this elite program and Coerver®’s trusted Adidas® support, delivers a professional-level experience for Houston-area players who want to elevate their game in a proven and empowering environment.
Join the Movement. Train Like the Best. Become the Best.
Spots are limited and filling fast! Register now at www.jcsportshouston.com and take your summer soccer experience to the next level with Coerver® Coaching at JC Sports.
Contact:
JC Sports Houston
Email: info@jcsportshouston.com
Phone: (281) 624-6867
Cesar Coronel
JC Sports Houston
+1 281-624-6867
Coerver Coaching at JC Sports
