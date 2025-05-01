Submit Release
IT Masters Expands Cybersecurity Offerings with Certified Ethical Hacker Certification

Certified Ethical Hacker

EC-Council

IT Masters

IT Masters

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Masters, Australia's leading provider of online postgraduate IT education, is proud to announce the addition of the globally recognised Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certification from EC-Council to its growing education store. This move strengthens IT Masters’ commitment to offering practical, career-enhancing qualifications for cybersecurity professionals.

“Certified Ethical Hacker is one of the most in-demand certifications in the cybersecurity industry,” said Chantelle Hale, CEO of IT Masters. “Each year, we credit many students who already hold this certification, so we’re thrilled to now offer it directly. This partnership with EC-Council’s APAC exclusive distributor, WISSEN International, fits perfectly within our ‘Intern to CIO’ career pathways.”

IT Masters offers a range of free short courses on IT topics, including those aligned with CEH such as the recent Pen Testing 2025. Students can now purchase the official CEH course and exam voucher bundle from the IT Masters store at a preferential rate. Upon passing, the certification may be eligible for credit towards a relevant postgraduate subject—providing a streamlined pathway to further academic and career advancement.

Judy Saw of WISSEN International said, “We are delighted to welcome IT Masters into our collaborative network. At WISSEN, we are committed to building partnerships that empower learners and raise the bar for technology education across the Asia-Pacific. Together, we’re unlocking new opportunities for professionals to upskill in cybersecurity and beyond.”

For more information about IT Masters, visit:
https://itmasters.edu.au/

To learn more about our free university short courses, visit:
https://itmasters.edu.au/free-university-short-courses/

To purchase the CEH bundle, visit the IT Masters Store:
https://itmasters.edu.au/store/

Shane Murphy
IT Masters
1300 885 685
shane.murphy@itmasters.edu.au
