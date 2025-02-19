IT Masters Announces Launch of CompTIA Certifications and Career Pathways for IT Professionals

IT Masters CompTIA Logo CompTIA Authorized Partner Photo

IT Masters, Australia’s leading online postgraduate IT educator, today announced the full opening of its online academic CompTIA store.

We have two CompTIA-aligned free short courses already available – Security+ and Pentest+, and we will add more over time.” — Chantelle Hale, CEO, IT Masters

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Masters, Australia’s leading online postgraduate IT educator, today announced the full opening of its online academic CompTIA store , making it easier than ever for IT professionals to gain valuable certifications that enhance their careers.“Being one of the few, if only, postgraduate degree providers to recognise the value of industry certifications as credit in our degree courses, we wanted to extend to our students the ability to obtain those certifications from IT Masters, at special rates discounted by up to 30%,” said Chantelle Hale, IT Masters CEO, “we can now help with your IT education journey from newbie to CIO.”With IT Masters providing free short courses on a range of IT subjects, including some matched to selected CompTIA Certifications, students can then purchase official CompTIA Learn and Labs and exam vouchers directly at preferential rates. Once they pass and receive their certifications, they can use them later when enrolling in a postgraduate course for credit in approved subjects. It’s a whole of career pathway that builds as your career needs grow.“We have two CompTIA-aligned free short courses already available – Security+ and Pentest+, and we will add more over time. These pathways are very cost-effective ways of obtaining credit towards a master’s degree as well as providing critical skills to IT professionals as they grow in their career.”The short courses are available at https://itmasters.edu.au/free-university-short-courses/ and the new store is at https://itmasters.edu.au/store/ CompTIA and IT Masters are jointly hosting a webinar on February 27th at 7pm (Sydney time) to demonstrate how seamlessly industry certifications and postgraduate courses can work to offer career-long learning, reduce the length of your courses, and offer the best value pathways into postgraduate studies.Enrolment for the webinar is available at: https://itmasters.edu.au/study-with-us/information-sessions/ For more information, contact Shane Murphy at IT Masters on 1300 885 685 or shane.murphy@itmasters.edu.au

