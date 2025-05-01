StudentNest Makes National Debut on Fox Business and Empowered, Hosted by Meg Ryan
Spotlight on StudentNest’s innovative tutoring model and its mission to transform lives by empowering underserved students through technology and opportunity.
support services, is proud to announce its upcoming national feature on Fox Business and the
acclaimed public television series Empowered, hosted by Meg Ryan.
These high-profile appearances spotlight StudentNest’s mission to deliver accessible,
high-quality education solutions that empower students across the country—and beyond.
The Fox Business commercial, airing during primetime starting April 23, 2025, showcases
StudentNest’s innovative approach to bridging educational gaps. Powered by cutting-edge
technology and a team of expert tutors, StudentNest delivers personalized learning experiences
that foster academic success and confidence for every student.
The commercial emphasizes the company's commitment to educational equity, designed to
resonate with parents, educators, and students alike.
Adding to this momentum, StudentNest will also be featured in an exclusive segment of
Empowered, airing on major networks including Fox Business Network, CNN, and PBS
affiliates.
The episode takes viewers inside StudentNest’s transformative role in the future of education
through compelling interviews with leadership and powerful testimonials from students and
families.
"We are honored to be recognized by Fox Business and Empowered for our efforts
to revolutionize education," said Monika Joshi, President and CEO of StudentNest.
"These platforms provide an incredible opportunity to share our vision of
empowering every student with the tools they need to succeed, regardless of their
background or circumstances."
"At StudentNest, we believe education is the single most powerful tool for
transformation. Our mission is simple yet profound: to equip every student with the
knowledge, skills, and confidence to create a better future for themselves and their
communities."
The Empowered segment also shines a spotlight on the StudentNest Foundation, the
company’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
The Foundation supports educational initiatives for over 4,000 girls in rural and underserved
areas of India, providing access to technology, mentorship, and opportunity.
"Our work doesn't end at national borders. Through the StudentNest Foundation,
we are extending hope, education, and opportunity to children around the
world—because every child, no matter where they live, deserves the chance to
learn and thrive."
Produced with a focus on real-world impact and innovation, the Empowered feature perfectly
aligns with StudentNest’s values of innovation, community, and transformation.
"This is just the beginning. As we look to the future, we remain committed to
expanding access, embracing innovation, and empowering every student to realize
their greatest potential."
About StudentNest
StudentNest, an IC100 Award recipient, is a premier online education platform recognized for
leadership in innovation, growth, and community impact.
Dedicated to empowering students through personalized tutoring, test preparation, and career
readiness programs, StudentNest combines advanced technology with expert instruction to
make high-quality education accessible for all.
🌐 Learn more at www.studentnest.com
About Empowered
Empowered, hosted by Meg Ryan, is an award-winning public television series showcasing
stories of innovation, education, and positive global change. The program airs on major
networks nationwide and inspires audiences by spotlighting organizations making a difference in
the world.
