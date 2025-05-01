StudentNest Makes National Debut on Fox Business and Empowered, Hosted by Meg Ryan

Spotlight on StudentNest’s innovative tutoring model and its mission to transform lives by empowering underserved students through technology and opportunity.

At StudentNest, our mission is simple yet profound: to equip every student with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to create a better future for themselves and their communities.” — Monika Joshi President/CEO

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StudentNest , a leading provider of online tutoring and educationalsupport services, is proud to announce its upcoming national feature on Fox Business and theacclaimed public television series Empowered, hosted by Meg Ryan.These high-profile appearances spotlight StudentNest’s mission to deliver accessible,high-quality education solutions that empower students across the country—and beyond.The Fox Business commercial, airing during primetime starting April 23, 2025, showcasesStudentNest’s innovative approach to bridging educational gaps. Powered by cutting-edgetechnology and a team of expert tutors, StudentNest delivers personalized learning experiencesthat foster academic success and confidence for every student.The commercial emphasizes the company's commitment to educational equity, designed toresonate with parents, educators, and students alike.Adding to this momentum, StudentNest will also be featured in an exclusive segment ofEmpowered, airing on major networks including Fox Business Network, CNN, and PBSaffiliates.The episode takes viewers inside StudentNest’s transformative role in the future of educationthrough compelling interviews with leadership and powerful testimonials from students andfamilies."We are honored to be recognized by Fox Business and Empowered for our effortsto revolutionize education," said Monika Joshi, President and CEO of StudentNest."These platforms provide an incredible opportunity to share our vision ofempowering every student with the tools they need to succeed, regardless of theirbackground or circumstances.""At StudentNest, we believe education is the single most powerful tool fortransformation. Our mission is simple yet profound: to equip every student with theknowledge, skills, and confidence to create a better future for themselves and theircommunities." The Empowered segment also shines a spotlight on the StudentNest Foundation , thecompany’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.The Foundation supports educational initiatives for over 4,000 girls in rural and underservedareas of India, providing access to technology, mentorship, and opportunity."Our work doesn't end at national borders. Through the StudentNest Foundation,we are extending hope, education, and opportunity to children around theworld—because every child, no matter where they live, deserves the chance tolearn and thrive."Produced with a focus on real-world impact and innovation, the Empowered feature perfectlyaligns with StudentNest’s values of innovation, community, and transformation."This is just the beginning. As we look to the future, we remain committed toexpanding access, embracing innovation, and empowering every student to realizetheir greatest potential."About StudentNestStudentNest, an IC100 Award recipient, is a premier online education platform recognized forleadership in innovation, growth, and community impact.Dedicated to empowering students through personalized tutoring, test preparation, and careerreadiness programs, StudentNest combines advanced technology with expert instruction tomake high-quality education accessible for all.🌐 Learn more at www.studentnest.com About EmpoweredEmpowered, hosted by Meg Ryan, is an award-winning public television series showcasingstories of innovation, education, and positive global change. The program airs on majornetworks nationwide and inspires audiences by spotlighting organizations making a difference inthe world.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:Monika JoshiPresident/CEO, StudentNest📧 mjoshi@studentnest.com

Vital Role of Tutors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.