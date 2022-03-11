Submit Release
Studentnest Hiring 70+ Tutors for In-Person and Virtual Positions (Benefit - Gas Reimbursement)

FRESNO, CA, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StudentNest is recruiting qualified Liaison/Tutors to work with the Fresno Unified School District. There are additional jobs available as virtual tutors.

Qualifications and Skills:
• Minimum of 60 units of college credits with a minimum of 2 years in tutoring experience
• Preferred background in English/Reading, Math, and Art
• Being bilingual/multilingual is a plus
• Knowledge of virtual platforms preferred
• Detail oriented and highly dependable
• Ability to communicate effectively
• Motivation and passion to help students achieve academic excellence
• Must have reliable transportation and current vehicle insurance

Pay: $17-$18 per hour
GAS reimbursement ($6/day for 4 hrs. work)

Work Schedule: Full-time, Part-time (Monday-Saturday: 2-6 pm in-person at Fresno Unified school sites and other times for virtual tutoring as needed)

Forward resumes to jobs@studentnest.com.

Contact: Chander Joshi, Vice-President, www.studentnest.com
2121 Merced Street, Fresno, CA 93721
(916) 505-3508 / (888) 295-3916
cjoshi@studentnest.com

About StudentNest:
• StudentNest, headquartered in Fresno, CA, is a Woman Owned Minority Owned Company.
• StudentNest is a pioneer in tutoring (in-person and virtual) and has created a tutoring package for students, parents, and teachers to assist them during
these tough times of COVID-19.
• StudentNest has had 99% parent satisfaction based on past surveys.

Monika Joshi, President/CEO of StudentNest, says, “Helping students with tutoring will bridge the educational gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

StudentNest has 18 years of experience providing online tutoring services to students from pre-K through grade 12 as well as for college and adult programs. Across the United States, services have been provided to school districts, charter schools, universities, colleges, cities, towns, counties, states, Native American communities, and the Federal Government. Almost 80,000 individuals from 2,100+ schools have received almost 4 million hours of tutoring and over 125 million minutes of learning.

Chander Joshi
Studentnest
+1 888-295-3916
Studentnest

