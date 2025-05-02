Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship Launches Pensacola, Florida with Celebrity Tattoo Artist Anwon 'Boneface' Johnson

Ink Master, Anwon "Boneface" Johnson

Becoming A Tattoo Artist With Ink Master, Anwon “Boneface” Johnson, Just Got Less Painful On The Florida Panhandle

Dream-come-true opportunity for future tattoo artists.” — Paul-Anthony Surdi, Ink Different Tattoos

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is expanding to Pensacola, Florida, in collaboration with Boneface Ink Tattoo Shop, owned by world-renowned Tattoo Artist Anwon “Boneface” Johnson.Known for his bold, unmistakable style and appearances on Ink Master Seasons 8 and 9, Boneface is not only the shop's owner—he’s also a Celebrity Tattoo Artist Mentor in Ink Different’s new Master Mentorship Program.This new location is more than just a studio—it’s a launchpad for aspiring Tattoo Artists to learn directly from one of the best in the business. Tattoo Apprentices who qualify to enter the apprenticeship throughout the Florida Panhandle will receive hands-on training at Boneface's internationally renowned Boneface Ink.“Boneface is a force of nature in the tattoo world,” shares Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. “Having him as a Master Mentor and teammate in Pensacola is a dream-come-true opportunity for future tattoo artists."Tattoo Apprenticeships Now Open in PensacolaApplications are now being accepted for tattoo apprenticeship candidates in the Florida Panhandle. This structured, real-world tattoo apprenticeship gives aspiring tattoo artists everything they need to become professional Tattoo Artists—including business training, portfolio development, and job placement support. 🔗 Apply now or learn more here About Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different is a national tattoo apprenticeship program offering real apprenticeships inside real studios led by professional Tattoo Artists. Its mission is rooted in excellence, inclusivity, and mentorship, helping people from all backgrounds confidently break into the tattoo industry. The newly launched Master Mentorship Program features top Tattoo Artists like Boneface, Liz Cook, Jordi Pla, and more—giving tattoo apprentices elite-level access to the best in the business.

