VetComm Honors Military Appreciation Month by Empowering Veterans to Access Their VA Disability Benefits

Veteran-founded organization provides guidance and advocacy to help veterans navigate the VA benefits process during Military Appreciation Month and beyond.

Every month is Military Appreciation Month at VetComm.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation observes Military Appreciation Month this May, VetComm proudly reaffirms its commitment to honoring America's service members, veterans and their families by helping them access the benefits they are owed from service.Military Appreciation Month, officially recognized by Congress in 1999, is marked by key observances such as Armed Forces Day, Military Spouses Day and Memorial Day. This month serves as a reminder to celebrate the courage, sacrifice and dedication of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces."May is not only a time to honor our nation's heroes, but also to recognize the ongoing challenges veterans face after their service," said VetComm CEO and USMS veteran Kate Monroe. "Here at VetComm, we are dedicated to ensuring that every veteran receives the support, education and resources they need to access their VA benefits."VetComm, founded by veterans and for veterans, offers comprehensive education and advocacy services to help veterans navigate the often-complex VA disability claims process. Through advanced training, personalized guidance and community support, VetComm empowers veterans to secure the care and compensation they are owed.Key ways VetComm supports veterans include:• Education: Providing resources and courses to help veterans understand and claim their benefits.• Guidance: Offering step-by-step assistance throughout the VA claims process.• Community: Connecting veterans with career opportunities and peer support.• Advocacy: Championing policy changes to simplify and improve the benefits system.VetComm encourages all Americans to participate in Military Appreciation Month by thanking service members, supporting veteran-owned businesses, displaying the American flag and sharing resources to help veterans access their benefits.

