Doctors Against Genocide Press Conference to Bring Dire Message to Capitol Hill: BREAD NOT BOMBS

WASHINGTON (DC), DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of the international group Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) will visit the U.S. Congress today to advocate for an immediate end to the unprecedented and accelerating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and deliver an urgent message: BREAD NOT BOMBS.Location: Hart Senate Office Building lobby, Washington, D.C.Date: Noon, Wednesday, April 30, 2025“The Israeli government’s deliberate malnutrition, starvation and attack on healthcare in Gaza has worsened and potentially portends extermination of masses of the Gaza population, particularly tens of thousands of children,” said Karameh Kuemmerle, MD, a Boston-based pediatric neurologist.On April 25, the World Food Program , an agency of the United Nations (UN), distributed the last of its food supplies in Gaza. Approximately 2 million Palestinians now have no food source amid an Israeli blockade. Gastroenteritis and diarrheal diseases now run rampant due to Gazans attempting to survive on spoiled food, while others starve to death.“When I treated Gaza children two months ago, children were already starving,” said Dr. Mohamed Kuziez, a Colorado Pediatrician and member of DAG. “After sixty days of total blockade from essential nutrition and medical aid, uncounted more are dying slow, unnecessary deaths.”Doctors Against Genocide is calling on Congress to push for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, end the Israeli blockade, protect innocent children facing starvation, end attacks on Yemen, allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, and protect constitutional freedom of speech.The UN says it has nearly 3,000 trucks of aid and more than 116,000 metric tons of food assistance – enough to feed one million people for up to four months – at the Gaza border just waiting to enter.“Hope is running out to save tens of thousands of children,” said Dr. Kuziez, “When children die of starvation, they don't even cry. Their little hearts just slow down until they stop.”DAG emphasizes that volunteer healthcare workers from across the world cannot end the starvation, disease and the systematic destruction of health facilities. The organization calls on the United States to humanely stop fueling cycles of violence that target children and the most vulnerable citizens who call Gaza home.BACKGROUND- The World Food Program, an agency of the United Nations (UN) until recently supported 47 kitchens in Gaza feeding 644,000 hot meals daily but announced April 25, that its Gaza food stocks are now depleted due to Israel's nearly eight-week-old blockade.- About 80% of the 2 million Gazans depend on charity kitchens for food.- Doctors in Gaza report an outbreak of gastroenteritis and diarrheal diseases due to Gazans attempting to survive on spoiled food.- Israel cut off the entry of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies to Gaza on March 2 before ending a ceasefire through bombing and ground invasions two weeks later.- The UN and its humanitarian partners report that since January, about 10,000 cases of acute malnutrition among children have been identified, including 1,600 cases of severe acute malnutrition.- The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that its warehouse has run out of therapeutic milk, intravenous antibiotics and painkillers, as well as spare parts for ambulances and oxygen stations.- Doctors on medical missions in Gaza report that over the winter, some children froze to death at night due to a loss of body fat from malnutrition. Human Rights Watch , having interviewed witnesses at three extensively damaged Gaza hospitals, reported on March 20:- The Israeli army's denial of food, water and electricity has left sick and wounded patients of all ages to die for lack of proper medical care.- Witnesses said soldiers have shot civilians and deliberately destroyed medical facilities and equipment – including ambulances and fire trucks, as evidenced by the discovery of the bodies of more than a dozen aid workers in a mass grave in late March, following an attack in southern Rafah on emergency medical technicians and fire fighters responding to a call.- Medical workers said Israeli forces denied doctors’ pleas to bring medicine and supplies to patients and blocked access to hospitals and ambulances, leading to the deaths of wounded and chronically ill patients, including children on dialysis.About Doctors Against Genocide: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/

