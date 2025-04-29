DEQ issues seven penalties in March for environmental violations

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued seven penalties totaling $122,131 in March for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $1,700 to $47,400. Alleged violations included an oil and solvent recycler and hazardous waste transporter illegally storing hazardous waste, a high technology company discharging wastewater into a creek, and a developer abating asbestos without certification.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

ACS Sunstone Circuits Inc., Mulino, $25,293, wastewater

Benedict 42, LLC & J.C. Reeves Corporation, Roseburg, $22,400, asbestos

Claremont Civic Association, Portland, $3,600, emergency response

Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc., Clackamas, $4,200, hazardous waste

Douglas Thompson, Astoria, $17,538, onsite septic

Safety-Kleen Systems Inc., Clackamas, $47,400, hazardous waste

Triangle Oil Inc., Mount Vernon, $1,700, underground storage tanks

Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.