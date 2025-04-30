Discovering Hidden Colombia: The Renewal of Runways Marks the First Step Toward a Tourism Transformation

Runways that open the sky to Colombia’s undiscovered beauty

The campaign boosts tourism by improving 20 Runways in 5 regions, bringing new life to remote Colombian destinations

BOGOTá, BOGOTá, COLOMBIA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — 2025 With landscapes that have remained hidden for years, Colombia is launching an unprecedented initiative to boost tourism and economic development. ProColombia and the Civil Aviation Authority present “Runways of Hidden Beauty,” an initiative that paves a new path for tourism in Colombia by improving access to unexplored territories through the renovation of airstrips.This campaign aligns with the National Government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure in remote regions of the country, with the future optimization of approximately 20 airfields across five tourist regions: the Greater Caribbean, the Pacific, the Amazon-Orinoco, the Colombian Massif, and the Eastern Andes. Thanks to this effort, little-known destinations across the country are coming to life, breathing new energy into tourism in Colombia.It is incredible to witness how these runways have unveiled Colombia’s natural wonders. Places like Tolú and Bahía Solano are leading this transformation. In Tolú, the renewed airstrips are enhancing the tourist offerings by opening access to peaceful beaches, cultural routes, and natural adventures. Meanwhile, Bahía Solano, in Colombia’s Pacific region, is establishing itself as a sanctuary of biodiversity, home to whales, turtles, lush jungles, and indigenous communities offering authentic experiences.This campaign not only improves connectivity; it seeks to rewrite the history of Colombia’s most isolated regions. The renovation of these runways marks a before and after in unveiling Colombia’s natural beauty, attracting travelers from markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Argentina, the Netherlands, and Italy.“With this initiative, we hope the impact will transcend tourism and result in real transformation for the well-being of thousands of communities. If we can attract more travelers to these destinations thanks to improved connectivity, their presence could become an unprecedented boost for local economies,” said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia.“Runways of Hidden Beauty” is not just a campaign—it’s a vision for the country: an effort to show that Colombia is #TheCountryOfBeauty, #HiddenBeauty, #BellezaEscondida, a place where the unexplored is now within everyone's reach.For more information visit: https://colombia.travel/es/destinos-ocultos-colombia

