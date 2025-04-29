Study shows successful use of immunotherapy drug instead of traditional options to treat cancer

A New England Journal of Medicine study published yesterday found success in administering dostarlimab, an immunotherapy drug, to a group of 103 cancer patients instead of traditional methods such as chemotherapy, radiation or surgery. All 49 patients of the first cohort, who had rectal cancer, had their cancer disappear and continued treatment with nonoperative management. The second cohort of patients had other cancers, and 35 of 54 in that group had their cancer eradicated. Thirty-three continued with nonoperative treatment.

