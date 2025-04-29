NSA report includes recommendations for OT device security

The National Security Agency April 23 released a report on operational technology systems that includes recommendations for security policies and technical requirements for devices installed in national security systems. The report said that although it is tailored to NSS OT cybersecurity, those in the public and private sector can also use their OT devices to meet the outlined requirements to improve their cybersecurity infrastructure.

“Network and internet-connected OT devices are ubiquitous in health care too — everything from building automation systems to badge readers on doors and life-safety systems,” said Scott Gee, AHA deputy national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “We — as a sector — need to pay close attention to OT security as well.”

