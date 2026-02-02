AHA podcast: The Power of Lived Experience as a Behavioral Health Care Strategy

Zelia Baugh, senior vice president of behavioral health for JPS Health Network, and Melanie Cooper, peer support specialist for JPS Health Network, discuss how utilizing peer support specialists can help patients navigate recovery. The specialists also improve care transitions and drive better outcomes across inpatient units, outpatient clinics and psychiatric emergency services. LISTEN NOW

