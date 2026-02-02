CDC finds declines in certain health care-associated infections in 2024

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its annual progress report on health care-associated infections Jan. 29, which found continued decreases in hospitalizations from multiple infections last year. Among the findings, there was an 11% decrease in hospital-onset Clostridioides difficile, or C. difficile, infection; a 10% decrease in catheter-associated urinary tract infections, or CAUTI; a 9% decrease in central line-associated bloodstream infections, or CLABSI; and a 7% decrease in hospital-onset methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA.

Among inpatient rehabilitation facilities, there was an 18% decrease in hospital-onset C. difficile infections and an 8% decrease in CAUTI. For long-term care hospitals, there was a 23% decrease in ventilator-associated events and a 15% decrease in hospital-onset C. difficile. The report recommended providers continue reinforcing prevention practices, review HAI surveillance data to identify areas for improvement and address any gaps in prevention practices.