NEBRASKA, April 29 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Pillen Applauds Trump’s First 100 Days

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement regarding the first 100 days of President Donald J. Trump’s second administration.

“President Trump’s vision for a renewed era of American strength, prosperity, and greatness is why Nebraska has his back. He is leading and inspiring people across the country to stand up for what we believe in: faith, family, hard work, and the American Dream. I’m proud to partner with the President and his administration to achieve results that will deliver meaningful, lasting, and transformative positive change for our country.”

Under President Trump’s leadership, we are:

Making America safer. Our borders have been secured, illegal crossings have plummeted, and criminals are being stopped before they enter the country.

Holding China – and other takers – accountable for cheating on trade and fixing imbalances, which is vital for Nebraska’s agriculture industry.

Attacking the bureaucracy by cutting government waste and improving outcomes through DOGE and other efficiency efforts.

Letting commonsense values flourish and taking a stand against the radical left’s anti-America agenda.

“During a recent White House event, I told President Trump how grateful Nebraskans are for his leadership. Today, on day 100, we want to simply say thank you to President Trump and his administration for their leadership and service to our great country.”