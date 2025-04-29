April 29, 2025

By Kristen Prater

CLARKSVILLE, Texas — Many of today’s most legendary Texans entered the state through a tiny steamboat town, cutting trails that would become some of the state’s earliest roads, and TxDOT works tirelessly to preserve these historic places.

Famous men like Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Davy Crockett all entered Texas at Jonesboro, a now-defunct settlement in Red River County, north of Clarksville. Today, the area is considered the “Gateway to Texas.”

“This part of Texas is steeped in transportation history starting with the "Gateway to Texas" to the birthplace of President Eisenhower, the father of the interstate system,” said Noel Paramanantham, chief engineer of TxDOT’s Paris District. “As we move into the future of transportation, as TxDOT, it is our duty to preserve this heritage along our network by working with our communities."

Jonesboro was named after the hunter Henry Jones, who was known to hunt across the shoreline of the river. He owned a ferry and crossed the Red River into Texas, bringing settlers with him.

Until the early 1800’s there were no north-south roads in Texas. The original trails near Jonesboro were a series of Caddo trails.