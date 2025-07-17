Building a foundation for the future

What can I do?

Talk to your city or county and TxDOT District. They are the first ones to propose projects at the local level that could eventually be developed and funded in the UTP. It is also key that you attend the public meetings to ensure your voice is heard early in the planning process. Your participation shows that there is real interest in your area.

“It takes a lot of coordination between the districts, local governmental agencies and local planning partners,” Gonzalez said.

And if the road near my house has been selected, what's next?

Express your opinion during the public comment period. Again, you can do so at txdot.gov. This is an opportunity to talk about the road near your home that you think should be improved. Because the UTP document does not include all of the thousands of projects in development, TxDOT also encourages you to look at TxDOT’s Project Tracker to see all projects being developed and constructed in your area.

“The reason why you may not be seeing work being done on the road yet, is that the project may be in the development cycle and may be working its way to go into construction,” Gonzalez said.

Construction starts with your voice

When you understand the process and get involved at the right time, you can change the outcome of a road, bridge or street in your community.

This 10-year plan is vital to help guide TxDOT projects for years to come. Think of it like building a house. You can't start building it without plans, materials or permits. The UTP is like the blueprint for the state.

However, it is important to note that because funding levels may change in the future, the UTP does not serve as a budget or a guarantee that certain projects will be built. Instead, the plan authorizes TxDOT and local partnering agencies to prepare projects for construction based on potential future cash flow.

But the plans are nothing without the help of the people who will eventually benefit. If you and your neighbors get informed and involved, maybe the next road to be considered for the UTP will be the one near your neighborhood. And then, when you see another construction project, instead of frustration, you'll be proud because you'll know that you played a part in making it happen.

“The public should feel confident that TxDOT is putting our allocated state and federal funds to good work by making sure that every project is focused on improving safety, preserving our transportation assets and reducing congestion and improving mobility,” Gonzalez said.