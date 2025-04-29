Uncover prehistoric PEI at Fossil Day

CANADA, April 29 - The PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation is hosting Fossil Day at Beaconsfield Carriage House in Charlottetown featuring PEI fossils, hands-on activities, and local fossil expert, Laura MacNeil.

Take a step back in time at the event on Friday, May 2, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free, and donations are gratefully accepted, with all proceeds going toward new storage cabinets for the fossil collection.

"Fossil Day is the perfect way to explore, ask questions, and touch real pieces of our history. Islanders and visitors of all ages are welcome to come out and discover the treasures that make our province truly one of a kind." - Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Zack Bell.

“Prince Edward Island’s prehistoric past is a unique and fascinating story and is attracting more and more attention around the world,” said PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation executive director, Matthew McRae. “This heritage belongs to each and every person living on the Island, and we are thrilled to be able to share some highlights of our amazing fossil collection.”

For more information visit PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. Follow the foundation on social media at @heritagepei.

Media contact:

Jimena Aristizabal

PEI Museum & Heritage Foundation

jaristizabal@gov.pe.ca

