SightX and ZS Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Consumer Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SightX , the leading all-in-one, automated quantitative consumer research platform, has announced a strategic partnership with ZS , a global management consulting and professional services firm with deep consumer sector expertise. This partnership is designed to capitalize on the power of rich human insight complemented by state-of-the-art technology to drive both deeper and faster business intelligence for brands across industries.This unique partnership is delivering a new standard in human understanding and a smarter path forward for brands. The SightX platform was built to help insights teams do more in-house by simplifying advanced research and analytics. Now, through this partnership with ZS, brands also gain seamless access to strategic consulting expertise, creating a hybrid model that flexes to meet any challenge – from quick-turn studies to complex, consultative initiatives. It’s a model designed for modern insights teams: one that eliminates the typical trade-offs between speed, quality, and budget, while allowing teams to do more research without adding costs or headcount. Whether you need to move fast, go deep, or both, the SightX and ZS partnership empowers you to do more with less. Now, insights are turned into action, and research into a true driver of business growth.“Traditional research often forces brands to choose between depth and efficiency,” said Tim Lawton, Co-CEO of SightX. “With ZS, we’re helping organizations make smarter, faster decisions without sacrificing the quality of insights. With research being done faster, without losing its richness, brands get time back in their day to focus on applying those insights to grow their business.”“This collaboration goes beyond a typical vendor relationship,” noted ZS Principal Russell Evans. “The traditional model of generating insights is no longer sustainable. Brands need more intelligence than ever but can’t afford to keep doing things the old way. That’s why we built a partnership that adapts to today’s realities. It’s a purposeful, flexible approach to market research, one that blends advanced technology with human expertise to accelerate insights, not replace them.”Key benefits of the partnership include:- Accelerated speed-to-insights through integrated strategy and technology- High-quality, data-driven research methodologies to drive strategic insights and audience understanding- Reduced internal resource strain with end-to-end research enablement- Proven expertise in turning insights into action to fuel brand growth and competitive advantageTim Colasurdo, Associate Director, Consumer and Shopper Insights at PIM Brands, recently shared his perspective on the impact of this new model: “We were able to move extremely fast, creating a segmentation linked to our demand landscape in six weeks versus five months. In the time we saved we were able to start implementing these learnings to bring innovations to market faster than we ever have.”Organizations looking to maximize their research ROI without sacrificing expert guidance or strategic business impact can now rely on the SightX and ZS partnership to deliver insights that are not just faster, but truly more transformative.About SightXSightX is a next-gen, all-in-one consumer research platform that combines quantitative methodologies and AI-powered automated analysis and reporting, empowering brands to generate faster, more impactful insights than ever before.About ZSZS is a management consulting and technology firm that partners with companies to improve life and how we live it. We transform ideas into impact by bringing together data, science, technology and human ingenuity to deliver better outcomes for all. Founded in 1983, ZS has more than 13,000 employees in over 35 offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on LinkedIn.For more information on this partnership, visit www.sightx.io

