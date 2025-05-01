Announcing Waring Records — A Bold New Chapter in Music from the Waring Family

Photo Credit: Eric Jordan Photo Credit: Eric Jordan L-R: Sinead Waring, Alfreda! Everyone is Watching June 19

rooted in legacy and built around original, genre-crossing music

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jordan and Sinead Waring launch Waring RecordsRooted in legacy and built around original, genre-crossing musicOriginal music written by Jordan Waring, grandson to music luminary Fred Waring – “The Man Who Taught America How to Sing”Waring Records signs Alfreda Gerald to exclusive two-album dealDebut album Fate Will Have It coming in 2025An unforgettable night of music and spectacle with Alfreda!June 19 at Buckhead TheatreIn a move that cements its status as one of the most exciting new independent labels in music, Waring Records announces their official launch and first music release with powerhouse vocalist Alfreda! (Alfreda Gerald). Waring Records and Alfreda! have inked an exclusive two-album deal, with her first full-length release arriving later this year.Known for her genre-defying vocal range and dynamic stage presence, Alfreda! is ready to take center stage with a fiery, soul-drenched album of entirely original material. Accompanied by a full brass section, world-class musicians, and a high-energy live performance, she will take the stage on June 19 at the iconic Buckhead Theater—a powerful preview of what’s still to come. Tickets are now available for purchase at https://concerts.livenation.com/alfreda-and-the-atlanta-blues-syndicate-atlanta-georgia-06-19-2025/event/0E0062963BB26137 Alfreda!’s decade-spanning career includes performances alongside Elton John, Warren Haynes, Oteil Burbridge, The Gap Band, Michelle Malone, Third Day, Celine Dion, The Black Crowes, Gladys Knight, Shawn Mullins and Taliesin Orchestra, Alfreda! has long been recognized as a vocal force on the world stage. Fate Will Have It marks a bold new chapter — her first studio album made entirely of original songs crafted specifically for her voice and fire.For more information on Alfreda! and all up-to-date news, please visit https://www.alfredaofficial.com/ Waring Records is Sinead Waring (CEO, Co-Founder), Jordan Waring (Co-Founder), Chris Blackwell (Executive Producer), David Pesin (Director of Marketing and Media), Trammell Starks (Chief Engineer)"We believe the future of soul, R&B, blues, and roots rock music isn’t about reinvention — it’s about re-centering truth, power, and artistry,” says Jordan Waring. “Alfreda! was the artist we’d been waiting for. She’s not just a stunning vocalist — she’s a statement of everything this label stands for: originality, elegance, and fire. This isn’t just a debut for us — it’s the first brick in the road we’re building for what’s next." “Alfreda Gerald is not just a singer — she’s a thunderstorm,” adds Sinead Waring, CEO and co-founder of Waring Records. “She doesn’t perform songs, she inhabits them. Her voice can tear the roof off, then turn around and whisper something that breaks your heart. There’s no one like her.”"As a songwriter, I have imagined working with the level of talent that ALFREDA! brings to the material. Her voice is powerful, transformative and just magical. These songs weren’t written with her in mind — they were written specifically for her. It’s a composer’s dream come true."- Jordan WaringWritten by Jordan Waring and produced by Chris Blackwell, Alfreda!’s debut album brings together a dream team of musicians — including live brass sections, gospel choirs, and string arrangements — to create a sound that is at once classic and totally fresh.“Chris has elevated every track on this album,” Jordan adds. “He’s the rare kind of producer who listens for the soul of a song — and then builds the world around it.”“We’re not just making records — we’re building experiences,” says Sinead Waring, CEO and co-founder of Waring Records. “People are craving music that moves them. That lifts them. That feels alive. Alfreda! delivers all of that and more.”About the Album: Fate Will Have ItDescribed as Tina Turner meets Aretha Franklin meets Amy Winehouse — crossed with the unmistakable voice of Alfreda Gerald, Fate Will Have It is an explosive, emotionally rich statement of empowerment, heartbreak, and truth.With this signing, Waring Records is staking its place as a new home for artists who are bold, soulful, and unforgettable.Press Contacts:Jim Merlisjim@bighassle.comEmily Ginsbergginsberg@bighassle.com

