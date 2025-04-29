RISE Festival Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Massive Expansion and Exciting New Immersive Experiences

Early Bird Tickets Available Now with Best Pricing for Guests to Experience More Art, Music, and Light in the Mojave Desert October 3rd, 4th and 5th

Our goal is to elevate every element of the experience to honor what makes RISE so meaningful to our guests — a special connection to self, to each other, and to something greater.” — David Oehm, CEO of RISE Festival

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This fall, RISE Festival returns to the Mojave Desert to celebrate a decade of light, connection, and transformation. From October 3rd to 5th, 2025, just 20 miles south of Las Vegas, RISE will unveil its most expansive festival yet—marking its historic 10-year anniversary with groundbreaking art, enhanced guest spaces, and deeper expressions of healing, harmony, and hope. Early Bird tickets are available now at www.RISEfestival.com , offering the best pricing to join this unforgettable journey under the desert stars. “This milestone year is our most expansive and exciting yet,” said David Oehm, CEO of RISE Festival. “Our goal is to elevate every element of the experience to honor what makes RISE so meaningful to our guests — a special connection to self, to each other, and to something greater.”An Expanded Vision of RISEThe 2025 festival introduces a beautifully enlarged and enhanced version of The Compass — the circular epicenter of the RISE experience—designed to hold space for even more guests to reflect, reconnect, and release. After sunset, RISE guests will launch tens of thousands of sky lanterns—each hand written with personal messages of hope, healing, or remembrance—into the desert night, creating a breathtaking shared moment of emotional and visual power.This year’s expansion also includes:- Dramatically Enlarged Interactive Art InstallationsLarge-scale, immersive pieces will transform the desert landscape, inviting guests to engage with light, sound, and symbolism in new and meaningful ways.- Upgraded Guest AmenitiesNew and improved lounges, shaded tranquil desert retreats, and enhanced services will allow for deeper relaxation, comfort, and reflection throughout the weekend.- Elevated Music ProgrammingA thoughtfully curated lineup of live performances from well-known musical artists will provide the sonic heart of the festival, ranging from serene acoustic music to pulse-pounding rhythms designed to move body and spirit.A Celebration of Light, Sound, and SoulFrom the collective lantern release to the ever-evolving desert landscape, RISE 2025 is more than a festival—it’s a journey of meaning, memory, and connection. Tickets are available in Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers, each offering tailored benefits for RISE guests. Every ticket includes a tax-deductible donation supporting artistic initiatives worldwide. Tickets are available now at www.RISEfestival.com About RISE FestivalFounded in 2014, RISE is the world's largest sky lantern festival featuring a global celebration that blends art, music, and light in an unforgettable shared experience in the Mojave Desert south of Las Vegas. Returning for its 10-year anniversary October 3rd , 4th and 5th, 2025, RISE is a luminous celebration of light, sound, and soul, bringing people together in a shared journey of elevation and joy. As a non-profit charitable event, RISE is a collective art project dedicated to advancing the arts through education, appreciation, and financial support for emerging artists around the world. Visit www.RISEfestival.com for more information.# # #

