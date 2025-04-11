Celebrate National Board Game Day with the Launch of CATAN’s 6th Edition on April 11

CATAN: 6th Edition will be available on April 11th.

The game’s newest edition brings a modern look and feel to the iconic brand

We're opening the doors to new audiences, and breaking down barriers to get people who may have never played a board game before excited about CATAN.” — Guido Teuber, CEO of CATAN GmbH

ROSSDORF, GERMANY, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for National Board Game Day, CATAN Studio and Asmodee are thrilled to announce that the latest evolution of the iconic strategy game, CATAN: 6th Edition will be available on April 11th. This highly anticipated edition offers fans and newcomers alike an improved player experience while building on the legacy of CATAN, which has captivated players around the globe.CATAN is turning 30 years old in 2025 and has been a staple of tabletop gaming, earning its place in pop culture and board game halls of fame. With over 45 million copies sold worldwide, CATAN continues to shape the gaming landscape, bringing people together through strategic play, negotiation, and adventure. The 6th Edition builds upon that legacy, introducing a modernized, more inclusive, and eco-conscious design that enhances both aesthetics and functionality for all players.“CATAN has always been a game about strategy, challenge and connection,” said Guido Teuber, CEO of CATAN GmbH. “With this evolution of the game, we are modernizing the CATAN brand, opening the doors to new audiences, and breaking down barriers to get people who may have never played a board game before excited about CATAN. As a brand, this evolution reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering the best experience for our community."What’s New in the 6th Edition?While staying true to the beloved mechanics of the game, CATAN’s 6th Edition introduces a series of thoughtful updates that elevate the player experience, making it a must-buy for every CATAN player:A New Look – Featuring more modernized and brighter artwork, the updated game components and packaging immerse players in the world of Catan like never before.Refined Eco-Friendly Design – A commitment to sustainability means less plastic and redesigned box trays that are both functional and environmentally conscious.A More Inclusive Adventure – The game’s character illustrations reflect greater diversity, making the world of Catan more welcoming for all players.Enhanced Gameplay Experience – New textured hex tiles and premium card trays provide a more tactile and organized way to play.Smarter Storage – The 5-6 Player Extension Pack contents can now fit inside the base game box, making it easier than ever to store and transport the game (note: not all expansions fit in the base game box at the same time).Streamlined Learning – The updated rulebook includes clearer graphics and visual examples, making it even easier for new players to jump into the adventure.“For CATAN’s 6th edition, we aimed to enhance the player experience while preserving the game’s core mechanics," said Benjamin Teuber, managing director and game designer at CATAN GmbH. "With updated packaging, refreshed artwork, and a streamlined rulebook, we’re honoring our father’s legacy while making the game more approachable for new and longtime players alike."A Timeless Game, Elevated for the FutureSince its debut in 1995, CATAN has been at the forefront of the board game industry. The 5th Edition marked a significant moment in 2015 when the game transitioned from “The Settlers of Catan” to simply CATAN, reflecting its growing global influence. Now, the 6th Edition ushers in the next chapter, refining every aspect of the experience while maintaining the core mechanics that have made the game a household name.As National Board Game Day approaches, there’s no better time to revisit or discover CATAN. Prepare to explore, trade, and build like never before.####Media assets can be found HERE ABOUT CATAN GMBHCATAN GmbH is the IP owner of the popular CATANbrand. Today, its primary product is the CATAN board game — a contemporary classic. The CATAN brand universe encompasses an array of expansions, extensions, scenarios, standalone games, digital adaptations, stories, merchandise and other consumer products. CATAN is available in over 40 languages and has sold over 45 million units worldwide since it was first published in 1995. Learn more at catan.com.ABOUT KOSMOSKOSMOS is one of the most successful board game publishers in the world. With "CATAN”, “Ubongo” or “EXIT— The Game”, the Stuttgart-based media company has many award-winning classics and globally known brands in its range. The games from KOSMOS are played in many countries around

