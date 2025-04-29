Wigley Productions in association with Civilized Productions to launch Time For Trades Tour

Wigley Productions presents the Time For Trades tour, a unique initiative to promote careers in skilled trades through a music-driven public awareness campaign.

We are very excited to get back on the road. Civilized Productions will have a team livestreaming the shows.” — Graeme Boyce, Raw Energy founder and co-founder of the Time for Trades Tour

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Time For Trades cross-Canada tour is a unique initiative designed to promote careers in skilled trades among young Canadians through a music-driven, influencer-enhanced public awareness campaign. Our mission is to attract new apprentices and highlight the benefits of skilled trades careers while showcasing Canadian talent and creativity.Wigley Productions has created a ground breaking initiative, in association with Civilized Productions , that addresses the critical issue of attracting and retaining young talent in the skilled trades sector. The Time For Trades cross-Canada tour aims to educate and inspire a new generation of workers to consider the many rewarding opportunities available in the skilled trades sector.Drawing on 30 years of skilled trades and special event production experience, co-founders Craig Wigley and Graeme Boyce are currently working in conjunction with sponsors to create and launch this ground breaking initiative."To promote careers in skilled trades among young Canadians," responded Wigley, with respect to the primary objective of the multi-year campaign. Adding there were other objectives being evaluated, such as "offering interactive workshops and engaging performances that demonstrate the skills and accomplishments of skilled trades professionals."Wigley concluded his comments by saying, the Time for Trades Tour was primarily conceieved "to provide an opportunity for training institutions, unions, government bodies and business human resource teams to work together and meet the youth at their level – on their terms – on their turf."The multi-pronged campaign targeting youth, that combines on stage both Pop-Rock and Hip-Hop genres, will initially be utilizing data from PromoTix and Spotify to determine event programming and to fine tune marketing strategies, while also partnering with Parks Canada, community arenas, and community centers for securing accessible venues.A website will focus on the integration of careers in the trades - across many sectors - and the appeal of music to a young demographic, which should attract the attention not only of the trades management but also specialized schools across the country.

