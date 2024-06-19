With data breaches surging, Capzul CEO encourages deployment of CapzulProtect to eliminate external attack surface
With major corporations around the world announcing data breaches, attending Collision 2024, Capzul's CEO announced his groundbreaking cybersecurity ecosystem.
Our proprietary technology is engineered to reduce the attack surface to zero, leaving no room for cyber threats to penetrate your network.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an ever-increasing level of audacity, criminals around the world are using sophisticated methods to gain unauthorized access to corporate organizations and government servers. According to industry experts, it is now estimated that within a year cybercrime will cost the world $10.5 trillion and likely represent the greatest transfer of economic wealth in history. “But imagine a cybersecurity solution so advanced that it doesn't just protect against threats—it eliminates them,” states Igal Medad, CEO and Co-Chair of Capzul Corp. (“Capzul”). “That's the disruptive power of CapzulProtect.”
Speaking to visitors at the Collision 2024 conference in Toronto, Medad was clear in his messages to attendees. He said simply that in CapzulProtect there is finally a solution that ensures networks, systems and servers are now provided a “zero attack surface”, engineered to eliminate the external attack surface entirely, offering clients a level of security that is unmatched in the market. Recently, Capzul hosted a lucrative Hackathon that uniquely challenged experts to try and breach the Capzul servers protected by CapzulProtect, but none were successful.
In the past month, as widely reported in the media, large and very well-known brands, protected by traditional cybersecurity solutions, were breached, at alarming cost. “Our cutting-edge technology would have prevented these attacks, with no external attack surface to exploit,” Medad continues. “The number of attacks are really staggering and increasing, but they can be prevented. With CapzulProtect, you're not avoiding threats, you're operating in a space where threats can't exist.”
While attending Collison 2024, Medad invited attendees to “step into a world where cybersecurity is synonymous with absolute digital invisibility.” By eradicating the external attack surface, Capzul makes cyber threats irrelevant, delivering a security model that is inherently robust. Capzul’s groundbreaking technology, CapzulProtect, doesn't play defence; it changes the rules of the game. CapzulProtect takes an unprecedented leap: complete elimination.
About Capzul Corp (“Capzul”):
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in London, UK and Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Capzul is a global company that delivers a disruptive cybersecurity ecosystem, implementing patented end point, network and communication technologies to provide an unprecedented level of protection. With Capzul, the network is the security! For more information about Capzul and CapzulProtect, please visit www.capzul.net
