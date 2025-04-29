Topcone Inc. Expands Reseller Program, Offering 40% Revenue Share to New Partners

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to strong initial interest, Topcone Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its Reseller Program, inviting new partners to join and earn 40% recurring revenue by offering a suite of proven business applications.

Following an overwhelmingly positive response to its initial outreach, Topcone has successfully built the foundation of its Topcone Reseller Circle — a growing network of partners who share in the company’s vision of helping small and medium businesses access powerful, easy-to-use technology without the high costs typically associated with enterprise solutions.

Topcone’s current portfolio includes four key business-ready applications:

• Scan-n-Order: A mobile POS and ordering solution ideal for food trucks, kiosks, and restaurants.

• Quick-Scan-Pay: A secure QR-based payment collection platform for service businesses, freelancers, and donation campaigns.

• Beacyn: A time and attendance tracking system designed for businesses, field teams, and educational institutions.

• APPSO: A curated suite of mini-business tools aimed at boosting operational efficiency without heavy infrastructure.

“We designed this program to be highly flexible,” said Ramesh Ramchandani, Founder of Topcone Inc. “There are no quotas, no deadlines, and no high-pressure expectations. Resellers can engage at their own pace, wherever it fits their personal or professional goals.”

Topcone’s Reseller Program is open to:

• Independent sales professionals

• Marketing consultants

• Tech-savvy freelancers

• Entrepreneurs looking for additional income streams

Join the Topcone Reseller Circle

Individuals interested in joining the program are encouraged to visit [Insert Signup Page Link] to learn more and submit their application.

“Whether you’re looking for a side hustle or a long-term business opportunity, we’d love to welcome you into our growing circle of partners,” Ramchandani added.

There’s no upfront cost to join, and Topcone provides complete onboarding, marketing materials, and product support, so resellers can focus purely on outreach and relationship-building.

Interested? Join the Topcone Reseller Circle Today? Here is the link https://topcone.com/page/21/reseller-opportunity--revenue-sharing--4-proven-apps--no-upfront-investment

