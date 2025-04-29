COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PRAISES THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S HISTORIC AGREEMENT WITH MEXICO

Mexico will transfer water and increase the U.S. share of water deliveries



AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller praised the U.S. Department of State’s announcement regarding negotiations between the Trump Administration and Mexico. These discussions have resulted in an agreement aimed at better addressing the water needs of Texas farmers and ranchers in line with the 1944 Water Treaty. Under this agreement, Mexico has committed to transferring water from international reservoirs and enhancing the U.S. share of water flow in six of Mexico’s Rio Grande tributaries until the current five-year water cycle concludes.

"This agreement marks another considerable win for Texas farmers and ranchers along the Rio Grande River,” Commissioner Sid Miller remarked. “I would like to express my gratitude to President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau for their dedication to American agriculture and relentless efforts to finalize this historic agreement with Mexico.”

This news arrives shortly after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) authorized $280 million in grant assistance for agricultural producers with irrigation water rights along the Rio Grande River. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will market, facilitate, and distribute the grant. This grant offers economic relief to producers affected by water shortages due to Mexico’s failure to fulfill obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty. Now, farmers and ranchers along the Rio Grande River will see further relief as negotiations have led to results.

“Yesterday’s announcement demonstrates to America that when we come together, we can achieve tangible results for our rural communities.” He thanked Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, and her administration for their continued cooperation with President Trump in addressing this crisis for Texas farmers and ranchers.

Applications for the 1944 Water Grant are still open, with the deadline set for May 22, 2025. For those applying who require additional assistance, workshops will be held this week to assist. For more information, follow this link.