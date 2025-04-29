Learn about native aquatic plants May 10 at MDC's Shepherd of the Hills Education Center

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Native aquatic plants provide benefits for humans and wildlife.

People can learn about Missouri’s native aquatic plants and the important roles they play for wildlife and humans on May 10 at the “Aquatics: Aquatic Plant Hike” event at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center. This program will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. It will consist of a short walk that will showcase some of the native aquatic plants that grow near the education center. The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center is located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson and is adjacent to MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery. People can register for the May 10 program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208061

During the hike, MDC Naturalist Carly Robbs will discuss how aquatic plants can filter sediment and contaminants from water. Their root systems can provide habitat for fish and other underwater organisms while, above the water line, these plants can provide habitat for pollinating insects, birds, and other wildlife. People should dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes that can get wet.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins from the Shepherd of the Hills Center. People wanting information about how to sign up for social media notifications or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.