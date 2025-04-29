ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained a new indictment in Chatham County charging Treyvon Howard, Rashine Edwards, and Jakarie Cowell with Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, Hijacking a Motor Vehicle, Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Financial Transaction Card Theft, and various weapons offenses. As asserted in the indictment, the defendants are members of the “Rock Out Gang” (ROG), a hybrid criminal street gang that originated in Savannah, Georgia, and aligns with the Rollin' 60s Crips. The charges stem from the assault of an 18-year-old male at Frazier Homes Apartment Complex on Aug. 8, 2024, and the armed robbery and carjacking of a 44-year-old male at Oglethorpe Mall on Aug. 10, 2024.

“Gang activity has no place in this state, and those who engage in violent crime will be held accountable,” said Carr. “We’re working each day to disrupt and dismantle the growing gang networks that are terrorizing our communities, and we’re proud to be in this fight with our partners at the Savannah Police Department. We won’t hesitate to ensure the rule of law is enforced because keeping Georgians safe is our top priority.”

This case was investigated by the Savannah Police Department, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the AG’s Gang Prosecution Unit for their assistance,” said Savannah Police Chief Lenny B. Gunther. “Their hard work and technical expertise were vital in securing this new indictment.”

Created in July 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit has already secured more than 80 convictions throughout the state. The Unit is currently based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia.

“The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit has been leading the charge to dismantle organized crime operations and keep dangerous criminals off our streets,” said House Speaker Jon Burns. “The House is proud to continue supporting efforts to expand the operations of the Gang Prosecution Unit, including over $268,000 in the FY 2026 Budget to fund a new gang prosecutor and investigator in the Savannah region. This investment sends a clear message that here in Georgia, violent offenders will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Gang activity in the Savannah area is a problem that must be addressed,” said State Representative Jesse Petrea, chairman of the House Human Relations and Aging Committee. “We will not tolerate those who commit acts of violence upon our citizens. I’m grateful to the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit for their efforts to hold these bad actors accountable.”

Chatham County Indictment

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Chatham County Grand Jury on April 16, 2025, resulting in the indictment* of Treyvon Howard, Rashine Edwards and Jakarie Cowell. Specifically, each defendant is facing the following charges.

Treyvon Howard (aka “Spinzz”), 18, of Garden City:

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Armed Robbery

1 count of Hijacking a Motor Vehicle

1 count of Financial Transaction Card Theft

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Rashine Edwards (aka “Frost” or “Babyfrost”), 20, of Pooler:

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Armed Robbery

1 count of Hijacking a Motor Vehicle

1 count of Financial Transaction Card Theft

7 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer

Jakarie Cowell (aka “JC”), 18, of Savannah:

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the indictment or the investigation may be released at this time.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.