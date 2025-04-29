Funding for Playground Equipment Coming in Fall 2025

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan will invest $3.75 million annually to deliver a new program to help fund school playground equipment in communities throughout the province.

As a result, up to $50,000 in matched funding will be available for schools to build a new playground or update existing equipment.

"Our government recognizes that every child deserves a place to play," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "Parent groups are working hard alongside local school councils to build safe, accessible playgrounds for their kids. This funding will help make their job a little easier, while ensuring projects are completed sooner."

Administered in partnership with the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA), the School Playground Equipment Grant program is expected to start accepting applications in fall 2025.

The SPRA is a non-profit dedicated to connecting, educating and inspiring parks and recreation providers to create parks and recreation spaces for the benefit of everyone, with its core operations funded by Sask Lotteries.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan in the delivery of the School Playground Equipment Grant program," Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association President Darcy McLeod said. "Playgrounds are crucial to child development and are foundational pieces of community infrastructure that support our health and wellbeing."

The criteria and guidelines will be announced closer to the application process, after engagement with stakeholders. It is estimated that approximately 75 projects will receive support each year.

"It takes time to plan and develop a school playground," Ross said. "The program will launch in just a few short months and we want communities to know work is underway so they can incorporate this new funding option into their planning process."

Further details, including the specific date that applications open along with the program criteria will be announced once finalized in collaboration with SPRA.

