Expana establishes Advisory Board to accelerate growth and global impact in the agrifood sector

Expana launches Advisory Board to boost commercial growth, industry influence, and global reach.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expana, the world’s leading agrifood-focused Price Reporting Agency and global information provider, today announced the launch of its Advisory Board — a major step in advancing its commercial momentum, industry influence, and global reach.

The newly appointed Advisory Board brings together 12 senior executives from across the agrifood value chain with experience from a wide range of businesses including Tyson, Mars, PepsiCo, Nestle, Bunge, Compass Group, Goldman Sachs, General Mills and many more. This move reinforces Expana’s commitment to empowering businesses in the agrifood space, providing comprehensive insight crucial for buying, selling and investing with confidence.

“As we scale our platform and expand our impact, staying close to the challenges and opportunities shaping the agrifood industry is critical,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO at Expana. “Our Advisory Board includes leaders who have built and transformed some of the world’s most sophisticated agrifood businesses. Their insights will help accelerate our next phase of growth.”

Advisory Board focused on strategic growth and industry leadership

Working alongside Expana’s executive team, the Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance on market dynamics, customer needs, operational innovation, and new opportunities across the supply chain. Members will also serve as key connectors, expanding Expana’s reach within the global agrifood ecosystem.

The creation of the Advisory Board follows a period of rapid innovation and customer growth for Expana further strengthening its mission to transform how agrifood businesses use intelligence to manage volatility and contribute to a more resilient, transparent, and sustainable food supply chain.

About Expana:

At Expana we provide the critical market insights, so our customers can make informed decisions with confidence. As the world’s largest IOSCO-assured Agrifood Price Reporting Agency (PRA), our intelligence spans over 28,000 price series and 600+ price forecasts, so our customers have full visibility of the whole supply chain. We bring clarity to the worlds data and enable businesses to manage volatility, navigate strategically and improve margins.

For more than 200 years, we have built trust and credibility in the market through our deep specialist knowledge and constant innovation. We are industry experts. And we are part of the bigger picture. Our intelligence is integral to our customers businesses and the entire supply chain.

We are Expana, and our market intelligence delivers a more resilient, a more transparent and a more sustainable food supply chain.

