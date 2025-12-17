Utah Medical Cannabis Licensing Board Awards New Independent Pharmacy License in Moab

The Utah Medical Cannabis Production Establishment and Pharmacy Licensing Advisory Board has awarded the first of two new independent medical cannabis pharmacy licenses to Boojum Medical, a Utah-based company that will open the state’s 16th medical cannabis pharmacy in Moab. This new location will expand access for patients in southeastern Utah and fulfills the Legislature’s direction to improve service in rural communities.

The Board voted unanimously on December 4, 2025, to award the first of two new rural pharmacy licenses authorized under H.B. 54 (2025 General Session). The bill directs the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) to increase patient access to medical cannabis by strategically locating pharmacies in underserved areas.

“This license is an important step in ensuring rural patients in southeastern Utah have convenient access to a safe and well-regulated medical cannabis system without traveling long distances. We are pleased to see a Utah-based company invest in Moab, and we appreciate the Board’s careful work in selecting an applicant that demonstrated strong compliance and a clear commitment to patient care,” said Commissioner Kelly Pehrson.

UDAF received 14 applications for the rural pharmacy license. Following a rigorous compliance review, nine applications were deemed eligible to advance to the Licensing Advisory Board for scoring. The Board voted to have the top five scoring applications proceed to final interviews and ultimately selected Boojum Medical.

The medical cannabis industry in Utah is regulated by the UDAF Specialized Products Division, which oversees safety, quality, and compliance across the industry. The state’s currently licensed medical cannabis establishments include:

8 cultivators

17 processors

16 pharmacies (including the newly awarded license)

1 testing laboratory.

Boojum Medical is required to become fully operational within one year of the award date. The process for awarding the second independent medical cannabis pharmacy license will begin in 2026. For more information about Utah’s medical cannabis program, visit medicalcannabis.utah.gov.