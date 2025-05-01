Forever Young: Seniors Dance the Afternoon Away at Southfork Assisted Living Prom

Who says prom is just for teenagers? At Southfork Assisted Living and Memory Care in Winston-Salem, residents recently stepped back in time for a magical afte..

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who says prom is just for teenagers? At Southfork Assisted Living and Memory Care in Winston-Salem, residents recently stepped back in time for a magical afternoon of music, memories, and moves on the dance floor during their very own Senior Prom.In a heartwarming tribute to one of life’s most nostalgic milestones, the dining room at Southfork was transformed into a classic high school gymnasium with a Roaring ‘20s theme—complete with balloons, streamers, and plenty of space for dancing. Staff members from both Southfork and their support team pulled out all the stops to create an atmosphere packed with joy and charm.With golden oldies and retro hits blasting through the speakers, residents glided, grooved, and laughed their way through the afternoon. The prom, which started after lunch and wrapped up at a very respectable 3:00 PM, was a major hit. As one resident put it, “It may not have been past our bedtime, but it was certainly the highlight of our week!”This unforgettable afternoon is part of Southfork’s ongoing commitment to offering engaging senior living activities that promote emotional well-being, physical health, and a strong sense of community. In addition to prom night, residents regularly enjoy ice cream socials, movie nights, group exercise classes, and more—all tailored to keep them healthy, connected, and living their best lives At Southfork Assisted Living and Memory Care, every day is about living life to the fullest—at any age.About Southfork Assisted Living and Memory CareLocated in the heart of Winston-Salem, The Southfork Assisted Living and Memory Care offers personalized care in a warm, welcoming environment. Southfork provides high-quality assisted living and specialized memory care services, ensuring each resident receives the support they need while enjoying an active, enriched lifestyle. To learn more about Southfork, please visit southforkseniors.com.

