Bits In Glass Honored with Global Innovation Award at Appian World 2025

At BIG, we are relentlessly exploring the art of the possible by leveraging AI and our technology partner’s capabilities to unlock new opportunities and drive transformative results.” — Celia Wanderley, Chief Innovation Officer and Head of AI at Bits In Glass

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bits In Glass (BIG) , a global boutique consulting firm specializing in intelligent automation, proudly announces it has been recognized with a prestigious Global Innovation Award at Appian World 2025. This esteemed recognition highlights BIG’s groundbreaking work in the reinsurance sector, particularly in the areas of Reinsurance Underwriting and AI Innovations.BIG partnered with a top-10 global reinsurer to transform underwriting and claims operations by implementing intelligent automation and case management across geographies. The solution improved speed to resolution, enhanced data-driven decision-making, and positioned the reinsurer for enterprise-wide automation and growth.“At BIG, we are relentlessly exploring the art of the possible by leveraging AI and our technology partner’s capabilities to unlock new opportunities and drive transformative results,” said Celia Wanderley , Chief Innovation Officer at Bits In Glass. “We're honored to be recognized by Appian and proud of what we've built together with our clients."Partners are recognized for their outstanding achievements in developing and delivering innovative Appian-based solutions that meet market needs. The award was accepted by Celia Wanderley and Tim Hale , Vice-President, Global Insurance at Bits In Glass, during the Appian Partner Summit at Appian World on Monday, April 28th.About Bits In GlassBits In Glass empowers the world’s most forward-thinking companies to navigate a rapidly changing automation landscape. As a trusted global boutique consulting firm, BIG combines a client-focused approach with the ability to scale and deliver tailored, data-driven intelligent automation solutions. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, BIG helps organizations build digital agility and achieve lasting success.For more information, please visit www.bitsinglass.com

