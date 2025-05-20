RL Moda Wigs Announces Relocation to Decarie Square Shopping Center

RL Moda Wigs is relocating on July 1, 2025 to 6900 Decarie Boulevard, Suite 139A in Decarie Square Shopping Center. The new location offers free parking

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RL Moda Wigs, a Montreal-based specialty wig boutique , today announced it will relocate to a new storefront in Decarie Square Shopping Center, effective July 1, 2025. Beginning on that date, clients can visit RL Moda at 6900 Decarie Boulevard, Suite 139A, on the main level of Decarie Square.The move is aimed at better serving customers by providing improved accessibility and amenities. The new location offers free indoor and outdoor parking, a convenience that will enhance the experience for clients visiting the boutique. RL Moda’s team has been preparing for a seamless transition and looks forward to welcoming customers at the Decarie Square store on opening day.New Location Benefits and Executive QuoteDecarie Square Shopping Center was chosen for its central location and customer-friendly facilities. Situated along a major Montreal corridor, the mall is easily accessible by car and public transit, making it convenient for clients across the city. Ample free parking – both covered indoor and outdoor – will be available to RL Moda Wigs customers, a significant upgrade in convenience. The new boutique space is designed for comfort and privacy, allowing RL Moda to continue offering its signature one-on-one consultations in a discreet setting within the mall."We are thrilled to be moving to Decarie Square, where our clients will enjoy the same personalized, one-on-one service in a more accessible location," said Laurie Brown, founder of RL Moda Wigs. "For over three decades, our mission has been to help individuals feel confident by providing the highest quality wigs and hair solutions. This new location allows us to enhance that mission with greater comfort and convenience for everyone. We look forward to welcoming clients to our new home on July 1."Background on RL Moda WigsEstablished in 1989, RL Moda Wigs has grown over the past 35+ years into Quebec’s largest wig store and a leading provider of hair loss solutions. The company offers a wide selection of high-quality wigs , hairpieces, toppers, and extensions for various needs. With a focus on personalized service and expert advice, RL Moda caters to individuals seeking natural-looking solutions for hair loss or style transformations – whether due to medical conditions (such as cancer-related hair loss or alopecia) or simply for fashion and self-expression.A hallmark of RL Moda’s approach is its private, one-on-one consultation service. Clients are welcomed into comfortable private rooms for personalized wig fittings and styling, ensuring a discreet and supportive experience. This attentive, compassionate service – combined with unparalleled customer care – has been a defining trait of RL Moda Wigs and one of the reasons for its strong reputation. Over the years, the company has built a loyal clientele by helping people regain confidence with natural-looking, custom-tailored hair solutions.About RL Moda WigsRL Moda Wigs ( Perruques RL Moda ) is a Quebec-based wig boutique and hair loss solution center with over 35 years of expertise in the industry. Founded in 1989, RL Moda specializes in high-quality wigs and hair replacements, including human hair and synthetic options, hair extensions, toppers, and head coverings. It is known for its attentive one-on-one service in private consultation rooms, where certified specialists work closely with clients to find the best hair solution for their needs. RL Moda Wigs serves a diverse clientele – from individuals experiencing medical hair loss to those seeking stylish new looks – always with a commitment to confidentiality, compassion, and quality. Renowned for its broad selection and customer service, RL Moda Wigs has become a trusted name in Montreal’s beauty and wellness community, helping clients “find the best solution available to them” through personalized care

