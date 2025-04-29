Honoring Retired NYSP Investigator Thomas K. Herrick

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all state government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of New York State Police retired investigator Thomas K. Herrick.

“Investigator Herrick served New York State with distinction – making the ultimate sacrifice for his fellow New Yorkers in our greatest time of need,” Governor Hochul said. “We are so grateful to Investigator Herrick for his contributions to keeping New York safe, and I send my deepest condolences to his family in their time of great sorrow.”

On April 12, 2025, Investigator Herrick passed away from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. He had retired from the New York State Police after 26 years of dedicated service on August 19, 2009.

Investigator Herrick is survived by his wife and three children.