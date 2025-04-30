Equitus Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with IBM to Power the Next Generation of AI-Ready Data Integration

IBM selects Equitus as an exclusive Technology Partner to deliver AI-ready data integration and enable trusted, scalable enterprise AI on Power10.

This partnership is a testament to KGNN’s unique ability to transform enterprise data into the secure, scalable, and contextualized foundation required for high-accuracy, explainable, and trusted AI.” — Rob Guidry, CEO of Equitus

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equitus , a leader in AI-powered data structuring and knowledge graph technology, today announced its selection for IBM ’s newly established and highly exclusive Technology Partner designation. Reserved for only a select few companies worldwide, this designation underscores the exceptional nature and strategic importance of Equitus’ technology within IBM’s ecosystem, not to be confused with the broader IBM Partner Plus program.As part of this collaboration, IBM and Equitus will deliver the Equitus Knowledge Graph Neural Network ( KGNN ) platform natively on Power10, providing the missing link that enables thousands of Power10 and AIX commercial enterprise clients to move from disconnected data to trusted, enterprise-grade AI. KGNN enables these commercial clients to fuse fragmented, legacy, and modern data sources into a unified, AI-ready graph and RAG foundation, powering next-generation, real-time LLMs and AI applications across their enterprises.Equitus and IBM are together transforming the data landscape by joining KGNN and AIX systems, such as Power10. This will eliminate integration bottlenecks, reduce manual ETL workloads, and accelerate access to precise, explainable, and governance-compliant data. This collaboration represents a major inflection point in enterprise AI, delivering trusted, scalable, and secure on-prem AI at speed.“At Equitus, we believe that the future of AI depends not only on algorithms, but also on the quality, structure, and context of the data that fuels them, enabling accurate, reliable, and unbiased outcomes.” added Mark Rigney, CRO of Equitus. "Our partnership with IBM validates our approach and accelerates our mission to provide enterprises with the essential data backbone for the AI era."As IBM’s newest Technology Partner, Equitus joins an elite ecosystem of industry leaders, including AWS, Microsoft, Red Hat, and SAP, that drive innovation and trusted digital transformation across IBM’s Infrastructure, Cloud, Software, and Consulting divisions."We are excited by the new relationship with IBM, bringing leading edge tech to a company synonymous with innovation and trust in the enterprise world," said Rob Guidry, CEO of Equitus. " This partnership is a testament to KGNN’s unique ability to transform enterprise data into the secure, scalable, and contextualized foundation required for high-accuracy, explainable, and trusted AI. "About EquitusEquitus is a pioneer in automated knowledge graph technology, transforming how organizations automatically ingest, structure, and contextualize data. Through its Knowledge Graph Neural Network (KGNN) platform, Equitus empowers enterprises to break down silos, unlock exponential insights, and prepare AI-ready, governance-compliant data at scale. From powering generative AI models to enhancing operational decision-making, Equitus turns fragmented data landscapes into unified, intelligent ecosystems.Tested and proven through solving some of the U.S. Department of Defense’s most complex data integration challenges, Equitus brings mission-grade solutions to the commercial world, delivering the trusted data foundations enterprises need for the AI era.About IBMIBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.