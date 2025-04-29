Kristen Ruhl of SecureFutures Honored with the 2024 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award

Kristen Ruhl Accepting the Governor's Financial Literacy Award

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristen Ruhl, Vice President of Programs at SecureFutures , has been named a recipient of the 2024 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award, presented today at the Wisconsin State Capitol. The award recognizes individuals and organizations who have made measurable, lasting contributions to increasing financial capability across Wisconsin.Now in her seventh year with SecureFutures, Kristen leads the nonprofit’s program team and a network of hundreds of volunteers who deliver financial education and mentorship to teens. Her work has been instrumental in expanding access to financial tools and resources for young people—particularly those who may not otherwise have these opportunities.“Kristen is an agent of change whose work continues to open doors for teens,” said Brenda Campbell, President and CEO of SecureFutures. “She doesn’t just imagine stronger communities—she takes action to make them a reality.”In addition to strengthening core programs like Money Coach and Money Path, Ruhl led the launch of the Money Coach Alumni Network, providing young adults with continued financial education, peer connections, and scholarship opportunities as they navigate early adulthood.“Kristen’s impact is seen not only in the numbers, but in the lives of the students, educators, and volunteers she supports,” Brenda added. “She brings people together to create lasting change, and we couldn’t be prouder of her dedication to our mission of teen financial empowerment.”About SecureFuturesSecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit recognized as a leading provider of financial literacy education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Now in its 19th year, SecureFutures’ programs have impacted over 126,000 teens. For more information about SecureFutures and its mission, visit securefutures.org

