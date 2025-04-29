Groups Gather to Celebrate Texas Water Projects

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area Projects Improve the Trinity River

AUSTIN — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Ducks Unlimited (DU) hosted a project dedication recently to celebrate the completion of two wetland enhancement projects at Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA).

Multiple corporate and foundation partners supported the Wildcat Marsh and North Unit Expansion projects through the Texas Water Action Collaborative (TxWAC), led by Texan by Nature to match donors to projects that benefit natural resources in Texas.

Located within the Trinity River floodplain, Richland Creek WMA was created to compensate for habitat losses associated with the construction of Richland-Chambers Reservoir. It sits on the southeast side of the reservoir, about an hour and a half south of Dallas. Aligned with Richland Creek WMA’s mission to develop and manage populations of native and migratory wildlife species and their habitats, the latest projects enhance wetlands for waterfowl and other wildlife and improve water quality and quantity within the Trinity River Basin.

“TPWD is proud of our long-standing relationship with Ducks Unlimited that has resulted in thousands of acres of wetland construction and bottomland hardwood conservation along the middle Trinity River,” said Matt Symmank, Richland Creek WMA Area Manager. “This newest wetland expansion on Richland Creek WMA is particularly exciting because we are not only working with DU as our traditional conservation ally but also Texan by Nature and corporate partners that share our conservation vision for the Trinity River. These wetlands provide both the habitat and clean water we need for both wildlife and people along one of our state’s most important rivers while providing recreational opportunities for all Texans to enjoy.”

Working with TPWD and with support from the Texas Water Action Collaborative partners, DU installed new water-control infrastructure to enhance the Wildcat Marsh area’s water-holding capacity. The new 111-acre marsh enhances migrating and wintering waterfowl habitat while also improving water quality in the Trinity River Basin. This wetland impoundment will filter and replenish nearly 54 million gallons of water each year before it flows into the Trinity River. Similarly, the North Unit Expansion project developed 238 additional wetland acres on the WMA and will supply more than 232 million gallons of volumetric water benefits annually while providing habitat for wetland-dependent wildlife.

“These projects will impact millions of Texans as they augment wetlands that improve wildlife habitat and related outdoor recreation opportunities, enhance water quality, and stabilize the water availability in the Trinity River Basin,” said DU Chief Conservation Officer Karen Waldrop. “DU and TPWD have been working here since 1987, and we are incredibly proud to continue enhancements on this WMA with support from so many new partners.”

Funding partners for the two projects include Microsoft, PespiCo, Bonneville Environmental Foundation, Meta, Keurig Dr Pepper, Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Coca-Cola North America, the Litman Foundation and Amon G. Carter Foundation.

“The ecosystem benefits of this $2 million investment extend beyond wildlife—they’re good for the local community and business,” said Taylor Keys, Director of Programs at Texan by Nature. “TxWAC is proud to continue connecting funders to impactful projects like Richland Creek WMA, driving lasting benefits for Texas’s natural resources and prosperity.”

For more information about Richland Creek WMA, visit the webpage.

About Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department mission balances outdoor recreation and sustainable use of resources with conservation and management of natural and cultural resources. The department operates 88 Texas state parks, natural areas and historic sites, 50 wildlife management areas, three saltwater fish hatcheries and five freshwater hatcheries. TPWD game wardens and wildlife and fisheries biologists work in every Texas county, enforcing laws and encouraging management to conserve fish and wildlife. The agency has 12 internal divisions: Wildlife, Coastal Fisheries, Inland Fisheries, Law Enforcement, Legal, State Parks, Infrastructure, Communications, Financial Resources, Human Resources, Support Resources and Information Technology.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing wetlands, grasslands and other waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has restored or protected more than 19 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science, DU’s projects benefit waterfowl, wildlife and people in all 50 states. DU is growing its mission through a historic $3 billion Conservation For A Continent comprehensive campaign. Learn more at www.ducks.org.